DPS Unveils New Aircraft; Strengthens Airborne Law Enforcement Support

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has acquired its first Bell 407 helicopter since the 1980s, marking a significant investment in the agency’s aviation capabilities and its ongoing efforts to modernize and expand airborne law enforcement operations across Texas.

“This aircraft represents a major step forward in how we support law enforcement from the air,” said Chief of Aircraft Operations Stacy Holland. “With the addition of advanced technology and expanded capabilities, we’re enhancing our ability to provide real-time support, improve situational awareness and better serve Texas communities.”

The Bell 407 is a single-engine aircraft designed to carry up to six passengers and is widely recognized as a comfortable and efficient passenger transport helicopter. The new aircraft offers high performance and versatility, with cruising speeds of approximately 135 knots and a range of up to 340 nautical miles. The helicopter will be stationed in Austin and will soon begin delivering airborne law enforcement support across Central Texas, ensuring continued, reliable aerial assistance for DPS’ partner agencies and communities currently served by the Aircraft Operations Division (AOD).

DPS’ commitment to airport law enforcement isn’t stopping there. By the end of 2026, the helicopter will undergo a comprehensive upgrade to incorporate advanced technology, including integrated police radio systems, a high-definition thermal imaging camera, an augmented reality mapping system, a powerful searchlight and satellite connectivity to support mission-critical operations such as video downlink.

This acquisition continues DPS’ commitment to enhancing public safety through modernized aviation resources while expanding AOD’s capabilities to meet the demands of a growing and evolving state. DPS was able to purchase this aircraft with funding appropriated during the last legislative session.

About the Aircraft Operations Division

AOD is one of the largest airborne law enforcement units in the country, with 13 duty stations, 27 aircraft with state-of-the-art technology and more than 100 personnel. DPS’ AOD is composed of 50 police pilots and 35 Tactical Flight Officers (TFOs). AOD is responsible for licensing, training, and regulating over 400 of the Department’s UAS Remote Pilot in Command (RPIC) program. The Department owns over 420 UAS systems (drones) which are used in missions such as border security, Capitol security, traffic accident reconstruction and crime scene investigation, along with many others. AOD Pilots and TFOs are commissioned DPS officers, except for 3 non-commissioned pilot positions. Pilots hold a minimum commercial pilot license with instrument ratings and receive recurring pilot training from the AOD training staff. During their time at DPS, Pilots also receive additional training in both airplanes and helicopters for Certified Flight Instructor (CFI), Certified Flight Instrument Instructor (CFII), Multi-Engine and Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) ratings.

DPS’ AOD was voted the Excellence in Police Aviation Award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) four times in the last 15 years. AOD is a cornerstone of DPS, playing a vital role in everyday operations.

Click here to view photos and video from the event.

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