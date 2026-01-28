PTP Appoints World-Renowned Trainer Gunnar Peterson as Performance Director

NASHVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTP Fitness, the Australian-engineered performance and functional training brand trusted by elite athletes worldwide, today announced the appointment of Gunnar Peterson as PTP Performance Director, alongside his investment in the business.Peterson brings decades of experience working at the highest level of sport and entertainment, having trained elite teams and athletes across the NBA (LA Lakers), NFL, & MLB, as well as globally recognised celebrities across film, television, and music. His approach centres on building resilient, functional bodies capable of sustaining high performance over long careers.PTP is part of Fitness Systems United USA Inc., a global performance and wellness group that also owns the BAHE Yoga and Pilates brand. This integrated portfolio spanning strength, recovery, yoga, Pilates, and longevity was a key factor in appealing to Peterson, reflecting the increasing recognition that sustainable performance requires engagement across multiple movement disciplines.Peterson was also drawn to the calibre and alignment of the broader Fitness Systems United (FSU) leadership and investor group. He is excited to join a team that includes George Gregan AM, Rugby World Cup winner and world record-holding international; Matt Dellavedova, NBA Champion and Olympic medallist; Hap Klopp, Founder and former long-time CEO of The North Face; and Kim Winser OBE, recognised by Forbes as one of the most influential business leaders in the UK and Europe.Together, this group reflects a shared commitment to performance, integrity, and building globally relevant brands with long-term impact—values that closely align with Peterson’s own approach to training, longevity, and leadership.The appointment marks a long-term strategic partnership that extends beyond traditional endorsement, combining professional-grade training systems, elite performance methodology, and a scalable digital programming platform to meet the growing demand for accessible, long-term performance and longevity solutions.“I am fired up to join the PTP team,” said Peterson. “The calibre of the FSU investor and leadership group really stood out to me. These are people who understand performance, discipline, and long-term value. That alignment gave me confidence that this is a platform worth investing in. Their product and programme roadmap is compelling, and the opportunity to help shape how people train across different environments is what drew me to the company.”Central to the partnership is the PTP Training App and structured Challenge Platform, which underpins a growing pipeline of performance, conditioning, and longevity-focused programmes. Designed to drive consistency and habit formation, the platform supports long-term engagement by guiding users through progressive, time-bound challenges that integrate strength, recovery, mobility, yoga & Pilates, and the 6-Pillars of Longevity.Peterson will actively contribute to the development of these programmes, translating elite training principles into accessible, repeatable formats that support behaviour change, improve adherence, and deliver measurable outcomes. For PTP and BAHE’s sports retail partners, the introduction of Peterson combined with the App and Challenge Platform provides a powerful education and engagement layer—helping consumers understand product use, increasing programme participation, and supporting sustained product usage beyond the point of sale.“Gunnar represents the standard we build to,” said Matt Dixon, Founder and CEO of PTP. “This partnership strengthens our ability to support athletes, everyday movers, and retail partners with credible systems, education, and programmes that deliver real outcomes.”________________________________________About PTPPTP is a global performance and recovery brand focused on building durable, intelligent tools and programs that support movement quality, strength, and longevity. Designed for use anywhere, PTP products are trusted by athletes, coaches, and everyday movers worldwide.________________________________________

