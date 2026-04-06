Pinky Cole Partners with Earn Your Leisure to Launch Groundbreaking Financial Literacy Music Series

Pinky Cole Partners with Earn Your Leisure to Launch Financial Literacy Music Series

ATLANTA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, media personality, and founder of Slutty Vegan, Pinky Cole, has partnered with Earn Your Leisure (EYL) to launch an innovative financial literacy music series titled “Mrs. Pinky’s Piggy Bank,” debuting April 20, 2026 on the Earn Your Leisure YouTube channel . Cole is also the newest breakout cast member starring on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” further expanding her presence across business and entertainment.The concept for the EYL series was inspired by Pinky Cole’s real-life financial journey, including her decision to file for bankruptcy, as well as a viral creative moment in which she produced a Mrs. Rachel-inspired spoof to break down financial concepts in a fun, accessible way. What began as a viral idea has evolved into a full-scale educational series designed to transform how audiences engage with money.“Mrs. Pinky’s Piggy Bank” blends music, storytelling, and real-world financial strategy, turning complex topics such as credit, debt, and financial recovery into engaging, culturally relevant content.“I went through bankruptcy and instead of hiding it, I turned it into a teaching moment,” said Pinky Cole. “The Mrs. Rachel spoof showed me that people learn best when it’s simple, entertaining, and real. This series is about taking your lowest moment and turning it into your greatest lesson.”The series takes viewers on a journey through financial highs and lows, reframing setbacks as strategy and empowering audiences to rebuild smarter, stronger, and more intentionally.The Earn Your Leisure Network, widely recognized for making financial education accessible to the culture, will leverage its platform and reach to amplify the impact of the series.“Our mission has always been to make financial literacy relatable,” said the EYL team. “Partnering with Pinky allows us to deliver these lessons in a fresh, authentic, and impactful way.”Featuring original music, candid conversations, and actionable financial insights, “Mrs. Pinky’s Piggy Bank” bridges the gap between entertainment and education, creating a new approach to how financial literacy is taught and experienced.The series will roll out across digital platforms, designed to spark conversation, shift mindsets, and inspire a new generation to take control of their financial future.About Pinky ColePinky Cole is a visionary entrepreneur, restaurateur, and media personality best known as the founder of Slutty Vegan. She is recognized for her bold storytelling, cultural influence, and commitment to transparency and community empowerment.About Earn Your LeisureEarn Your Leisure is a leading financial literacy media platform dedicated to educating and empowering the culture through business, investing, and wealth-building conversations.

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