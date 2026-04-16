Attorneys for 300+ Survivors Speak Out After UCLA Doctor James Heaps Pleads Guilty and Sentenced

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former UCLA obstetrician-gynecologist James Heaps has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison after pleading guilty to 13 felony counts of sexual assault involving five former patients. Heaps will be required to register as a sex offender for life.McGrath Kavinoky LLP represented 312 survivors in the civil case against Heaps and the University of California (Case# BA484297), which resulted in a $375 million settlement. Partner Jennifer McGrath served as lead counsel.“This sentence is what accountability looks like when survivors are believed and institutions are forced to answer,” said Jennifer McGrath. “The women who came forward against James Heaps made this outcome possible. Their voices changed everything.”With this chapter concluded, the firm is now turning its full attention to survivors of Dr. Barry J. Brock, the longtime Cedars-Sinai obstetrician-gynecologist accused by more than 500 former patients of a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct during medical exams. Brock surrendered his California medical license in June 2025, and Cedars-Sinai revoked his hospital privileges in 2024.“The playbook is the same,” said Darren Kavinoky. “A trusted doctor. An institution that failed to act, even after reports of misconduct. Women who were told what happened to them was normal. It was not normal then, and it is not normal now. California law gives Brock survivors a window to seek justice.”McGrath Kavinoky currently represents more than 100 women in litigation against Brock and Cedars-Sinai. Every survivor who contacts the firm speaks directly with a female attorney.Survivors of Dr. Barry Brock can contact McGrath Kavinoky LLP at (310) 322-4444 or visit obgynabuse.com About McGrath Kavinoky LLP: McGrath Kavinoky LLP is a woman-owned California plaintiff's firm representing survivors of sexual assault and abuse. The firm served as lead counsel for 312 survivors in the Heaps / UCLA civil litigation, resulting in a $375 million settlement. Partners Jennifer McGrath and Darren Kavinoky have been featured on CNN, NBC’s The Today Show, The Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Tonight, Investigation Discovery, and The View.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.