Wireless Innovation Forum Announces Call for Presentation Proposals for New Artificial Intelligence Workshop

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum), a non-profit international industry association dedicated to diving the future of radio communications and systems worldwide, has announced the call for presentation proposals for its First Annual Wireless Innovation Forum Workshop on AI/ML and Agentic AI in Advanced Wireless Communications and Spectrum Management (WInnAI 2026). This year’s event will be held 14 May in Washington, DC, along with the Forum’s 86th General Meeting.The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and agentic AI systems into wireless communications and spectrum management represents one of the most significant technological opportunities of our time. This workshop provides a unique forum for advancing the state-of-the-art in this critical area while bringing together the diverse expertise of the Wireless Innovation Forum's technical committees.We invite the global wireless community to contribute to this important dialogue by submitting high-quality papers, presentations, participating in workshop discussions, and engaging in collaborative efforts to advance AI/ML applications in wireless systems.This workshop represents a unique convergence of the Forum's four major technical committees: the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Committee, the Software Defined Systems (SDS) Committee, the 6GHz Committee, and the Wireless Innovation Committee. Together, these committees encompass the full spectrum of modern wireless innovation, from dynamic spectrum sharing and software-defined radio architectures to next-generation 6G technologies and emerging applications. Track topics include:CBRS: AI/ML in Dynamic Spectrum Sharing• Spectrum Access System (SAS) Intelligence and Automation• Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) Enhancement through A• Multi-Agent Systems for CBSD Coordination• Intelligent Protection of Incumbent UsersSoftware Defined Systems: AI/ML in Software-Defined Radio• Cognitive Radio Architectures and AI-Enhanced Waveform Adaptation• Software Communications Architecture (SCA) Evolution with AI Integration• Intelligent Resource Management and Optimization• Automated Testing, Certification, and Compliance6 GHz: AI/ML in Automated Frequency Coordination• Intelligent Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) Systems• AI-Powered Spectrum Sensing and Database Management• Machine Learning for Propagation Modeling and Interference Analysis• Security and Trust in AI-Enabled AFC SystemsWireless Innovation Committee: AI/ML in Emerging Wireless Technologies• Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing with Agentic AI• AI-Native 6G Wireless Technologies• Intelligent Unmanned Vehicle Communications• Advanced Spectrum Sharing Frameworks with AI IntegrationPapers and presentations must be registered by February 16 via EDAS https://edas.info/N34626 . Papers are due by March 2. You will be notified by April 13 of acceptance.Presentations will be 25 minutes in duration, including questions. The event is presentation only with the option to submit a full paper. Event proceedings containing all presentation materials and any associated papers will be made available to attendees and published online for future reference.Proposals for each track must include an abstract, author information, the topic area, and enough information to validate the quality and technical depth of the proposal.To learn more, visit the Summit web page: https://conference.wirelessinnovation.org About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure

