NTIA, FCC and Department of War Speakers to Headline Wireless Innovation Forum Joint Meeting

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum), celebrating 30 years as a global non-profit industry association driving the future of radio communications and systems, today announced the agenda and opened registration for its upcoming General Meeting, co-located with IEEE DySPAN, NSMA and the NSC.Confirmed keynote speakers include Arpan Sura (Senior Counsel to FCC Chairman Carr, FCC), Brooke Donilan (Chief of Staff, NTIA), Tom Rondeau (Principal Director for FutureG , Department of War), and Peter Tenhula (Deputy Associate Administrator, Office of Spectrum Management , NTIA). The event will be held May 12–14 at the Royal Sonesta, Dupont Circle in Washington, DC, and will include panels on:• Spectrum Policy in the Age of Satellite Internet• O-RAN: Opportunities, Challenges• Trends and AI in Spectrum ManagementThe Forum has also extended its Call for Presentations for the inaugural Wireless Innovation Forum Workshop on AI/ML and Agentic AI in Advanced Wireless Communications and Spectrum Management (WInnAI 2026). Paper and Presentation submissions must be registered via EDAS by 1 March at https://edas.info/N34626 and papers submitted (if applicable; does not apply to presentation only submittions) 2 March. Acceptance notifications will be issued by 13 April.Sponsored by Valo Analytica, a provider of AI-driven spectrum intelligence solutions for telecom, IoT, and government stakeholders, this event marks the Forum’s 87th General Meeting. It will feature working sessions for the CBRS, Wireless Innovation, and 6 GHz Committees.For the full agenda or to register, visit:About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure and event sponsor Valo Analytica.

