Wireless Innovation Forum Unveils New AI-Driven Standards Query Tool on Web Site

WInnForum launches a groundbreaking AI-powered research tool that streamlines access to the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and other standards.

By putting the entire CBRS library into an AI-driven environment, we’re moving from 'search' to 'answers,' making the standards more accessible than ever before."” — Andrew Clegg from Valo Analytica

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum), a non-profit international industry forum dedicated to the innovative use of spectrum, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking AI-powered research tool designed to streamline access to the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and other standards.Leveraging the advanced capabilities of Google’s NotebookLM, this new resource provides engineers, operators, and developers with a centralized, conversational interface to query the entire suite of WInnForum CBRS standards with other standards to follow, covering nearly 1,000 pages across 28 documents. This includes the comprehensive technical and functional requirements governing the Spectrum Access System (SAS), incumbent protections, propagation models, the critical SAS-to-CBSD (Citizens Broadband Radio Service Device) communication protocols, Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC), test & certification requirements, Certified Professional Installers (CPI), and all other standardized areas of the CBRS framework.By consolidating dozens of complex technical documents into a single intelligent interface, the tool eliminates the need for manual, time-consuming searches. Users can now receive fast, straightforward, and context-aware answers to highly technical questions, accelerating the development and deployment of CBRS-compatible equipment and services."Our goal is to lower the barrier to entry for understanding the complex technical landscape of shared spectrum," said Andrew Clegg from Valo Analytica, who serves as WInnForum CTO and Chair of the AI Working Group. "By putting the entire CBRS library into an AI-driven environment, we’re moving from 'search' to 'answers,' making the standards more accessible than ever before."NotebookLM’s grounded AI technology ensures that responses are derived directly from the official WInnForum specifications, providing a high degree of reliability for technical inquiries.Following this launch, WInnForum is also pleased to announce that a similar AI-powered resource for the 6 GHz Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) standards is currently in development and will be released to the public in the coming months.The CBRS Query Tool is available now on the WInnForum website. For more information and to access the tool, please visit https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/cbrs-standards-ai-query About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure

