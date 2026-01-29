StreetStrider Private Asset Acquisition Opportunity

StreetStrider Fallingst Technologies LLC

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fallingst Technologies LLC , a technology advisory firm specializing in asset management and intellectual property valuation, has been formally retained by BRAVO Highline LLC to facilitate the auction and sale of the StreetStrider intellectual property and select proprietary assets.BRAVO Highline LLC is inviting offers for the acquisition of its intellectual property and associated proprietary assets related to its patented three-wheeled outdoor elliptical cross trainer and fitness-mobility platform. This sale process, managed on behalf of the Company, presents a unique opportunity to acquire a commercially proven, defensible intellectual property portfolio supporting a differentiated full-body, low-impact fitness and sustainable mobility solution addressing growing global demand for joint-friendly exercise, outdoor fitness, and green transportation.Next-Generation Outdoor Fitness & Mobility TechnologyStreetStrider is a pioneering fitness and mobility platform that combines full body exercise, three wheeled stability, and human powered transportation in a single outdoor elliptical experience. As consumer demand grows for low impact fitness solutions, sustainable mobility, and hybrid indoor outdoor exercise options, StreetStrider occupies a distinctive position at the intersection of home fitness, outdoor recreation, and alternative transportation.Its patented design brings the elliptical motion outdoors by blending the natural movements of jogging, skiing, and cycling to deliver a biomechanically efficient, low impact workout that supports cardiovascular fitness and calorie burn while reducing stress on joints. StreetStrider is supported by a robust intellectual property portfolio protecting the integration of its full body elliptical drive with a three wheeled mobile frame and the signature lean to steer steering mechanism, enhancing balance, stability, and intuitive handling while reinforcing long term strategic value.Patented Full-Body, Low-Impact Elliptical Mobility PlatformStreetStrider’s core technology is protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents and trademarks covering its proprietary elliptical drive system and lean-to-steer steering mechanism. The platform delivers a synchronized upper- and lower-body workout while maintaining a stable three-wheeled stance that enhances balance, safety, and accessibility across a wide range of terrains.Key technological benefits include:• Full-body engagement activating arms, core, and legs simultaneously• Low-impact elliptical motion that reduces joint stress and repetitive strain• Three-wheeled stability providing superior balance versus two-wheeled alternatives• Lean-to-steer control enabling intuitive maneuverability and enhanced core activationUnlike competing outdoor ellipticals and stand-up bikes, StreetStrider’s design offers a safer, more accessible experience for users of all ages and fitness levels while delivering superior cardiovascular and endurance benefits.Available AssetsThe offer consists of StreetStrider’s intellectual property and select proprietary assets, together with related, materials, and know-how being transferred, including the following:• The StreetStrider brand and related brand assets• The StreetStrider Patent Portfolio, including issued utility patents and registered trademarks.• Proprietary product design, engineering documentation, and manufacturing know-how• Domain names, website content, and related marketing collateral• Social media accounts and digital brand assetsCollectively, these assets establish a defensible market position and provide significant opportunities for continued commercialization, licensing, and global expansion.Contact for Bidder Inquiries and Due Diligence AccessAll parties interested in participating in the auction or receiving access to confidential due diligence materials must contact:Fallingst Technologies LLC27201 Puerta Real, Suite 300Mission Viejo, CA 92691project.support@fallingstcmg.comjoseph.hopkins@fallingstcmg.com (agent)Fallingst Technologies will coordinate all aspects of bidder registration, confidentiality agreements, access to the virtual data room, and submission logistics.Sales ProcessOffers are due Friday, 27 March 2026 at 2:00 p.m. GMT.All expressions of interest and bids must be submitted in writing. A Bid Submission Form is available upon request. Interested parties may contact the appointed agent to gain access to the virtual data room, subject to execution of a confidentiality agreement.Prospective buyers may be required to provide information to support their eligibility to take title to the assets. Fallingst Technologies LLC will work with interested parties to advise on any applicable qualification requirements.Key Terms & ConditionsThe assets are offered for sale on an “as-is, where-is” basis, without warranties of any kind, whether express or implied. Interested parties are deemed to have conducted their own due diligence. VAT, if applicable, will be added to the purchase price. A non-refundable deposit equal to 10% of the purchase price is due within 48 hours of bid acceptance. Legal completion must occur within five business days of bid acceptance. Full terms and conditions apply.

