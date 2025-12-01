Fallingst Technologies Supports Damon, Inc. in Market-Defining Valuation for Its AI-Driven Mobility Patent Portfolio

Damon Hypersport Race (HSR) electric motorcycle Joseph K. Hopkins, CEO Fallingst Technologies

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fallingst Technologies LLC is proud to highlight its role in supporting Damon, Inc., a leader in personal mobility innovation, in determining the fair market value of its AI-Driven Mobility Patent Portfolio powering the company’s new connected vehicle platform. Damon recently announced ( Damon’s AI-Driven Mobility IP Valuation ) that its intellectual property portfolio was valued at $171.4 million, a comprehensive assessment independently conducted by Fallingst Technologies.This milestone affirms the strategic significance of Damon’s extensive portfolio of patents, proprietary software, safety systems, and electrification technologies; all core pillars of the new Damon I/O™ AI-enabled connected vehicle ecosystem.A Trusted Advisor for Innovation-Driven CompaniesSince 2018, Fallingst Technologies has had the privilege of serving clients and partners across the IP valuation, asset management, and technology commercialization landscape. As a global advisory firm, Fallingst specializes in:• Intellectual property valuation & asset management• Technology & innovation strategy• Capital markets advisory & non-dilutive financing solutions• Complex IP-backed transaction structuringOur work spans deep technology, healthcare, life sciences, industrial markets, and consumer product industries, supporting forward-thinking companies as they scale transformative ideas and turn next-generation technologies into long-term enterprise value.Advancing Damon’s Connected Mobility VisionFallingst’s comprehensive valuation analyzed Damon’s patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and proprietary technologies; assets that underpin the company’s evolving asset-light business model and its ambition to shape the future of AI-driven mobility.“Damon’s intellectual property portfolio is both highly developed and strategically aligned with scalable innovation,” said Joseph Hopkins, CEO of Fallingst Technologies.“Our valuation reflects the depth, maturity, and commercial potential of their IP assets, as well as their capacity to support sustained growth within the connected mobility sector.”The findings align with Damon’s strong market traction, including its substantial pre-order book and multi-year technology lead in the two-wheeler mobility sector.Empowering IP-Centric Companies to ScaleFallingst Technologies is dedicated to helping emerging and established IP-centric companies build a durable pathway for:• Generating and protecting defensible intellectual property• Converting innovation into capital-ready assets• Accessing non-dilutive financing and strategic partnerships• Accelerating market entry and commercial adoptionOur mission is to ensure that companies with breakthrough technologies like Damon possess the strategic clarity and financial leverage needed to grow confidently, compete globally, and maximize enterprise value.A Proven Partner for the Next Generation of InnovatorsFallingst Technologies is honored to have contributed to Damon’s vision for a smarter, safer, and more connected mobility future. As we continue our work across a wide range of emerging technology categories, we remain committed to:• Championing innovation• Elevating the value of intellectual property• Supporting companies in unlocking scalable capital• Driving growth in today’s competitive, IP-driven marketplaceFor companies seeking to understand, strengthen, or monetize their intellectual property, and for partners looking to collaborate at the intersection of technology, capital, and innovation, Fallingst Technologies welcomes the opportunity to engage.About Fallingst Technologies LLCFallingst Technologies LLC is a premier advisory, asset management, and IP valuation firm serving deep technology, healthcare, life sciences, industry, and consumer product markets. The company partners with IP centric businesses to protect, value, and monetize their innovations, establishing clear pathways to capital while safeguarding ownership.

