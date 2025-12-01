Submit Release
News Search

There were 443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,808 in the last 365 days.

Fallingst Technologies Supports Damon, Inc. in Market-Defining Valuation for Its AI-Driven Mobility Patent Portfolio

Damon Hypersport Race (HSR) electric motorcycle

Joseph K. Hopkins, CEO Fallingst Technologies

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fallingst Technologies LLC is proud to highlight its role in supporting Damon, Inc., a leader in personal mobility innovation, in determining the fair market value of its AI-Driven Mobility Patent Portfolio powering the company’s new connected vehicle platform. Damon recently announced (Damon’s AI-Driven Mobility IP Valuation) that its intellectual property portfolio was valued at $171.4 million, a comprehensive assessment independently conducted by Fallingst Technologies.

This milestone affirms the strategic significance of Damon’s extensive portfolio of patents, proprietary software, safety systems, and electrification technologies; all core pillars of the new Damon I/O™ AI-enabled connected vehicle ecosystem.

A Trusted Advisor for Innovation-Driven Companies

Since 2018, Fallingst Technologies has had the privilege of serving clients and partners across the IP valuation, asset management, and technology commercialization landscape. As a global advisory firm, Fallingst specializes in:
• Intellectual property valuation & asset management
• Technology & innovation strategy
• Capital markets advisory & non-dilutive financing solutions
• Complex IP-backed transaction structuring

Our work spans deep technology, healthcare, life sciences, industrial markets, and consumer product industries, supporting forward-thinking companies as they scale transformative ideas and turn next-generation technologies into long-term enterprise value.

Advancing Damon’s Connected Mobility Vision

Fallingst’s comprehensive valuation analyzed Damon’s patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and proprietary technologies; assets that underpin the company’s evolving asset-light business model and its ambition to shape the future of AI-driven mobility.

“Damon’s intellectual property portfolio is both highly developed and strategically aligned with scalable innovation,” said Joseph Hopkins, CEO of Fallingst Technologies.

“Our valuation reflects the depth, maturity, and commercial potential of their IP assets, as well as their capacity to support sustained growth within the connected mobility sector.”

The findings align with Damon’s strong market traction, including its substantial pre-order book and multi-year technology lead in the two-wheeler mobility sector.

Empowering IP-Centric Companies to Scale

Fallingst Technologies is dedicated to helping emerging and established IP-centric companies build a durable pathway for:
• Generating and protecting defensible intellectual property
• Converting innovation into capital-ready assets
• Accessing non-dilutive financing and strategic partnerships
• Accelerating market entry and commercial adoption

Our mission is to ensure that companies with breakthrough technologies like Damon possess the strategic clarity and financial leverage needed to grow confidently, compete globally, and maximize enterprise value.

A Proven Partner for the Next Generation of Innovators

Fallingst Technologies is honored to have contributed to Damon’s vision for a smarter, safer, and more connected mobility future. As we continue our work across a wide range of emerging technology categories, we remain committed to:
• Championing innovation
• Elevating the value of intellectual property
• Supporting companies in unlocking scalable capital
• Driving growth in today’s competitive, IP-driven marketplace

For companies seeking to understand, strengthen, or monetize their intellectual property, and for partners looking to collaborate at the intersection of technology, capital, and innovation, Fallingst Technologies welcomes the opportunity to engage.

About Fallingst Technologies LLC
Fallingst Technologies LLC is a premier advisory, asset management, and IP valuation firm serving deep technology, healthcare, life sciences, industry, and consumer product markets. The company partners with IP centric businesses to protect, value, and monetize their innovations, establishing clear pathways to capital while safeguarding ownership.

Joseph K. Hopkins
Fallingst Technologies LLC
+1 949-374-4867
contact@fallingstcmg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fallingst Technologies Supports Damon, Inc. in Market-Defining Valuation for Its AI-Driven Mobility Patent Portfolio

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more