Dreamweaver International Private Asset Acquisition Opportunity

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fallingst Technologies LLC , a technology advisory firm specializing in asset management and intellectual property valuation, has been formally retained by Dreamweaver International to facilitate the auction and sale of the Company’s intellectual property and select proprietary assets.Dreamweaver International (“Dreamweaver”) is inviting offers for the acquisition of its intellectual property assets associated with its high-performance lithium-ion battery separator technologies. This sale process, managed on behalf of the Company, presents a unique opportunity to acquire a patented, commercially validated materials platform addressing critical safety, performance, and cost challenges across electric vehicle and energy storage markets.Next Generation Battery Safety & Durability TechnologyDreamweaver is an advanced materials innovator focused on improving safety, fast-charge performance, durability, and lifetime economics of lithium-ion batteries. The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow to low double-digit annual rate from 2026 to 2030. As batteries move toward higher energy density and faster charging, conventional passive separators increasingly limit performance, longevity, and warranty life. This shift is driving demand for next-generation separator technologies that enhance cell chemistry while improving safety and resistance to internal short circuits.Dreamweaver’s flagship Gold separator is a chemically-active battery separator that replaces polyolefin films with a nonwoven architecture combining microfibers, cellulose-based nanofibers, and high-temperature aramid fibers. Beyond providing exceptional thermal stability and resistance to melting or shrinkage, the Gold separator interacts with the electrolyte, absorbing moisture and neutralizing corrosive byproducts that drive degradation during fast charging and extended cycling.By stabilizing electrolyte chemistry and suppressing internal failure pathways, the Gold separator enables improved fast-charge capability, extended cycle life, and higher long-term durability, enabling longer battery warranties and lower total cost of ownership in electric vehicle and energy storage applications. Additionally, the separator significantly reduces the risk of internal short circuits, enhancing cell safety.Designed as a drop-in compatible with existing battery manufacturing and cell formats, the technology offers battery manufacturers and OEMs a pathway to safer, longer-lasting batteries supported by a substantial and defensible patent portfolio.The Gold separator has been manufactured at high volumes by a global specialty materials manufacturer with deep expertise in high-volume, high-precision nonwoven production. This manufacturer has produced the Gold separator with consistent quality, tight thickness control, and scalable throughput, using production equipment and processes capable of supporting GWh-scale battery deployment. This partnership substantially reduces risk for acquirers, providing a proven route to commercial manufacturing at very high volumes.Available AssetsThe offering consists of Dreamweaver International’s brand, licensed rights, and intellectual property portfolio, together with the related agreements, materials, and know how being transferred, including the following:• The Dreamweaver International brand and related brand assets.• The Dreamweaver Separator Patent Portfolio, including issued patents (including select patents and applications held by Soteria Battery Innovation Group), pending patent applications, and trademarks.• Global specialty materials manufacturer license and supply agreements of the Dreamweaver IP technology.• Proprietary separator-technology manufacturing know-how, technical documentation, and process knowledge related to the IP.• Domain names, website content, and related marketing collateral.• Social media accounts.Contact for Bidder Inquiries and Due Diligence AccessAll parties interested in participating in the auction or receiving access to confidential due diligence materials must contact:Fallingst Technologies LLC27201 Puerta Real, Suite 300Mission Viejo, CA 92691project.support@fallingstcmg.comjoseph.hopkins@fallingstcmg.com (agent)Fallingst Technologies will coordinate all aspects of bidder registration, confidentiality agreements, access to the virtual data room, and submission logistics.Sales ProcessOffers are due Friday, 20 February 2026 at 2:00 p.m. GMT.Stalking Horse Bid: Dreamweaver International has entered into a definitive agreement with a lead bidder that will serve as a stalking horse, establishing a baseline value for the assets and supporting a competitive sale process.All expressions of interest and bids must be submitted in writing. A Bid Submission Form is available upon request. Interested parties may contact the appointed agent to gain access to the virtual data room, subject to execution of a confidentiality agreement.Prospective buyers may be required to provide information to support their eligibility to take title to the assets. Fallingst Technology LLC will work with interested parties to advise on any applicable qualification requirements.Key Terms & ConditionsThe assets are offered for sale on an “as-is, where-is” basis, without warranties of any kind, whether express or implied. Interested parties are deemed to have conducted their own due diligence. VAT, if applicable, will be added to the purchase price. A non-refundable deposit equal to 10% of the purchase price is due within 48 hours of bid acceptance. Legal completion must occur within five business days of bid acceptance. Full terms and conditions apply.

