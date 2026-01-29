Nebula Academy and WCTD Launch Transformative B2B Membership Program to Help Nonprofits Level Up Their Impact

Nebula Academy logo

We know nonprofits are stretched thin—passion is abundant, but resources often aren't. This program removes barriers and gives organizations the tools to grow, innovate, and amplify their mission." — Laurie Carey, CEO of Nebula Academy and Founder of We Connect The Dots

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if nonprofits could access the same powerful tools and strategic support as leading organizations—without the high cost? Nebula Academy, in partnership with WCTD, is making that possible with AmplifiCore™, an innovative B2B membership program built to help nonprofits accelerate their mission and scale their impact.This is more than a program—it’s shared infrastructure for organizations that uplift others.AmplifiCore™ provides small and emerging nonprofits with the strategic, operational, and community support they need to grow, collaborate, and thrive.Meet AmplifiCore™AmplifiCore™ is a membership program for nonprofits, powered by Stellar-Learn™—a learning management and workforce intelligence platform that helps organizations deliver training, track outcomes, and align learning with real workforce needs.It provides skill insights, talent readiness tools, and leadership dashboards so nonprofits can scale their impact with clarity and efficiency.Together, AmplifiCore™ delivers the shared membership framework, while Stellar-Learn™ provides the platform nonprofits use to scale smarter, operate more efficiently, and deepen their impact.It combines:- An enterprise-grade tool stack (configured for nonprofit workflows)- A learning management platform (LMP) to deliver training and track progress- Workflow automations for intake, enrollment, reminders, and reporting- Impact dashboards aligned to grant/board metrics- Access to interns/apprentices to keep content, data, and automations hummingThis program goes beyond providing resources—it is built to spark sustainable, community-driven change. Membership revenue is reinvested into scholarships, organizational growth, and expanded nonprofit support, ensuring that every member’s participation strengthens the entire ecosystem.“We know nonprofits are stretched thin—passion and purpose are abundant, but resources often aren’t,” said Laurie Carey, CEO of Nebula Academy and Founder of We Connect The Dots. “This program removes those barriers and gives organizations the tools to grow, innovate, and amplify their mission.”The first pilot cohort is forming now, with only three membership spots remaining. Nonprofits who join will not only be early adopters but will also help shape a program that’s redefining how the sector collaborates and thrives.“This is about more than access—it’s about transformation,” said Shauna Oenning, Executive Director of WCTD. “We’re inviting nonprofits to step into a community where they can scale smarter, work more effectively, and focus on what they do best—changing lives.”Join the AmplifiCore™ PilotJoin the AmplifiCore™ Pilot Program as a founding member and unlock new ways to amplify your organization’s impact.Apply Now: https://forms.office.com/r/juSaKEy0Cz About Nebula AcademyNebula Professional Development Academy is a premier provider of professional development and workforce training solutions, empowering individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving digital economy. We specialize in customized learning programs that blend innovation, neuroscience-based pedagogy, and emerging technology to drive meaningful business outcomes. For more information, please visit www.nebulaacademy.com About WCTDWe Connect The Dots (WCTD) is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring and educating young adults and adults in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) careers. Through experiential learning programs and collaborations with the community, education professionals, government, and the technology industry, WCTD aims to equip individuals with the skills needed for success in the 21st-century workforce. For more information, please visit www.we-connect-the-dots.org Contact

