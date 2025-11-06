We Connect the Dots Welcomes Marketing Visionary Pamela Neville to Board of Directors

Neville brings 25+ years of strategic marketing leadership to advance STEM education and equity initiatives.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect the Dots proudly announces the appointment of Pamela Neville, an accomplished marketing executive and transformational leader, to its Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience building brands, leading high-performing teams, and driving growth through innovative marketing strategies, Ms. Neville brings a wealth of expertise that will further the organization’s mission to empower underrepresented students through technology and education.Most recently, Ms. Neville served as Senior Vice President and Head of Social at Fidelity Investments, where she built and scaled the company’s social media capability, driving measurable engagement and revenue growth. Her leadership has consistently combined creativity, analytical rigor, and a deep commitment to inclusion—qualities that align with We Connect the Dots’ vision of creating equitable access to STEM and STEAM learning opportunities. “Neville's experience leading large-scale marketing initiatives and dedication to empowering diverse communities will amplify our programs and partnerships,” said Laurie Carey, Founder & CEO, We Connect the Dots.Throughout her career, Ms. Neville has championed efforts to make complex topics accessible and to open pathways for underrepresented groups in education and technology. She holds an MBA in Marketing and Management from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Northwestern University.Neville's appointment reinforces We Connect the Dots’ commitment to leveraging cross-industry leadership to inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.About We Connect the DotsWe Connect the Dots is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming education through hands-on learning, mentorship, and career-readiness programs in STEM and STEAM. By building partnerships between students, educators, and industry leaders, the organization equips youth with the skills and confidence to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.Learn more at www.we-connect-the-dots.org

