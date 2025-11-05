St. Xavier’s School, Burdwan Named 2025 Host Partner for Global Teen Hackathon

Partnership with We Connect The Dots expands free online training and experiential coding to students in West Bengal, India, building future-ready skills.

Through the Hackathon, students gain high-quality instruction, hands-on tools, and a real platform to share solutions that serve their communities and the world.” — Shauna Oenning, Executive Director, WCTD

NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect The Dots, Inc. (WCTD) is proud to announce St. Xavier’s School in Burdwan, West Bengal, India as a 2025 Host Partner for the 11th Annual Hackathon for Teens, a global initiative empowering youth to develop technology and teamwork skills through real-world, impact-driven projects. The Hackathon for Teens is a 100% virtual and free program for students ages 13–18. The experience pairs instructor-led online training with a collaborative project sprint focused on real-world problem-solving aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals. Training runs from November 3–22, 2025, followed by competition weekends on December 5–7 and 12–14.Through this collaboration, 30 students ages 13–16 from St. Xavier’s will participate in free instructor-led virtual training and an experiential coding challenge, culminating in an international showcase of student innovation. The partnership reflects St. Xavier’s Jesuit mission of excellence, service, and equity in education—providing students with access to hands-on digital learning experiences that inspire leadership and global citizenship.“When we expand access, we unlock education—and with it, opportunity,” said Shauna Oenning, Executive Director of We Connect The Dots. “Through the Hackathon, students gain high-quality instruction, hands-on tools, and a real platform to share solutions that serve their communities and the world.”“At St. Xavier’s, we strive to form leaders of competence, conscience, and compassion,” said Rev. Dr. Maria Joseph Savariappan, S.J., Principal of St. Xavier’s School. “Through this Hackathon, our students will explore technology not as an end, but as a means to create solutions and serve society.”About St. Xavier’s School, Burdwan, West Bengal, IndiaSt. Xavier’s School, Burdwan is a Jesuit, co-educational English-medium institution in West Bengal, India. Guided by Rev. Dr. Maria Joseph Savariappan, S.J., the school combines academic rigor with character formation and social responsibility—preparing students to excel, lead, and serve.About We Connect The DotsWe Connect The Dots, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to future-ready skills through STEM and STEAM programs for youth and adult learners. Its initiatives integrate coding, entrepreneurship, AI fluency, and workforce readiness to empower learners from all backgrounds to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.