Significant Methamphetamine Seizure Following Traffic Stop Near Wellton

Wellton, AZ — On January 21st, at approximately 10:09 a.m., a trooper assigned to the Canine District Drug Enforcement Bureau conducted a traffic stop on a white 2011 BMW X5 traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 near milepost 21 for multiple moving violations.

During the course of the stop, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity. A subsequent consent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 167.55 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within a false floor compartment.

The suspect, 26-year-old Alex Peres of Baja California, Mexico was taken into custody and booked into the Yuma Federal Detention Facility

for possession of and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

The investigation was supported by District Four Highway Patrol and the Yuma Narcotics Squad. This seizure represents a significant disruption to illegal drug trafficking and highlights the effectiveness of proactive traffic enforcement and interagency cooperation.

Incident Number: I26004262