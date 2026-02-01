Connect Worldwide Opens New Office in Taiwan

CWW a global leader in solutions for hotel brands and tourism destinations, announces the opening of CWW Taiwan and reinforces its commitment to clients.

We are excited to enter the Taiwanese market for our clients, the expertise of the CWW Taiwan team enhances our global sales and marketing capabilities.” — Eric Otto, Founder and CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONNECT WORLDWIDE PRESS RELEASEStrategic Partnership AnnouncementConnect Worldwide Opens New Office in TaiwanFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEConnect Worldwide (CWW), a global leader in marketing and sales solutions for hotel brands and tourism destinations, today the opening of Connect Worldwide Taiwan a partnership between Connect Worldwide China and CWW that will strengthen CWW’s global presence and reinforces its commitment to expanding international market reach for clients.Strategic Partnership OverviewConnect Worldwide Taiwan supports hotel brands and destination organizations, travel suppliers and tourism companies in achieving measurable, high-impact results through:• Insight-driven strategy development• Market-access and business-growth solutions• Deep analysis and innovative marketing approaches• Real-world expertise and strong industry relationshipsThe Connect Worldwide team brings extensive tourism experience and long-standing partnerships with tour operators, travel media, digital influencers, airlines and key stakeholders in Taiwan.Leadership Statements“We are excited to enter the Taiwanese market for our clients,”— Eric Otto, Founder & CEO, Connect Worldwide“The expertise of the CWW Taiwan team enhances our global sales and marketing capabilities.”“We are excited to welcome new clients to our sales and marketing team in Taiwan,”— Karen Lo, Managing Director, CWW China and CWW Taiwan“We look forward to collaborating with the global CWW team to develop the Taiwanese outbound market.About Connect Worldwide LLCConnect Worldwide (CWW) is a global sales and marketing company supporting tourism destinations, independent hotels, hotel brands and travel-related companies with a focus on international market expansion and revenue growth. CWW represents more than 20 hotel brands and 25 destinations, with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, and 24 offices worldwide.About CWW TaiwanWith over 30 years of experience in the travel and tourism industry, CWW Taiwan is a dynamic travel representation team. We aim to represent hotel brands and destinations in Taiwan, a vibrant and evolving outbound travel marketplace.Media ContactsConnect WorldwideElodie OttoEmail: elodie@cww.travelConnect Worldwide China and TaiwanKaren LoEmail: karen@cww.travel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.