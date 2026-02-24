Connect Worldwide Teams Up with Orkestra Tourism, Powering Expansion into France

CWW a global force in representation, is accelerating its international growth with Orkestra Tourism, a tourism representation agency in the French market.

Orkestra’s local knowledge, relationships, and entrepreneurial energy give our clients a powerful advantage and strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful growth across Europe.” — Olivier Barthez

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connect Worldwide (CWW), a global force in travel marketing and sales, is accelerating its international growth with a new strategic partnership with Orkestra Tourism, a leading tourism representation agency specializing in the French market.This collaboration marks a strategic expansion into France — one of Europe’s most influential outbound travel markets — opening the door to stronger trade relationships, smarter market access, and exciting new growth opportunities for destinations, hotels, and travel brands worldwide.A Partnership Built for MomentumOrkestra Tourism combines deep local expertise with a sharp, results-driven approach to help travel brands stand out and scale quickly in France and Monaco. Their work blends insight, creativity, and hands-on industry relationships to deliver measurable impact through:• Insight-led strategy and market positioning• Direct access to key trade and distribution channels• Innovative, modern marketing solutions• Strong partnerships with tour operators, travel advisors, airlines, media, and digital creatorsWith long-standing relationships across the French travel ecosystem, Buzz transforms awareness into bookings and partnerships into sustainable growth.Leadership Perspectives“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Orkestra Tourism to the Connect Worldwide family,” said Eric Otto, Founder & CEO of Connect Worldwide.“France represents a high-value, globally connected travel market. Orkestra’s local knowledge, relationships, and entrepreneurial energy give our clients a powerful advantage and strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful growth across Europe.”“We’re proud to join Connect Worldwide at such a dynamic time for international travel,” said Olivier Barthez Founder of Orkestra Tourism.“By combining our on-the-ground expertise in France with CWW’s global network, we’re creating smarter, more effective ways for destinations and travel brands to build visibility, strengthen trade partnerships, and drive long-term success.”About Connect WorldwideConnect Worldwide (CWW) is a global sales and marketing powerhouse helping tourism destinations, independent hotels, hotel brands, and travel companies expand internationally and increase revenue.Representing more than 20 hotel brands and 25 destinations, CWW operates from its headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, with 24 offices worldwide — delivering local expertise with global scale.About Orkestra TourismWith over 25 years of experience in the global travel and tourism industry, the team at Orkestra Tourism leads a specialist travel representation and destination marketing company with strong expertise in the French market. The company works closely with airlines, hotels, destinations, and tourism boards to drive commercial growth and impactful marketing programs, combining deep regional insight with trusted industry relationships.Media ContactsConnect WorldwideElodie Ottoelodie@cww.travelOrkestra TourismOlivier BarthezOlivier@cww.travel

