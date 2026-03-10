Connect Worldwide Teams Up with Harwardt Marketing, Powering Expansion into Germany

Submit Release
Connect Worldwide (CWW), is accelerating international growth with a partnership with Harwardt Marketing, a representation tourism agency in the Dach region.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connect Worldwide (CWW), a global force in travel marketing and sales, is accelerating its international growth with a new strategic partnership with Harwardt Marketing, a leading tourism representation agency specializing in the German, Austrian and Swiss markets.

This collaboration marks a strategic expansion into the DACH region — one of Europe’s most influential outbound travel markets — opening the door to stronger trade relationships, smarter market access, and exciting new growth opportunities for destinations and travel brands worldwide.

A Partnership Built for Momentum
Harwardt Marketing combines deep local expertise with a sharp, results-driven approach to help travel brands stand out and scale quickly in the DACH region. Their work blends insight, creativity, and hands-on industry relationships to deliver measurable impact through:

• Insight-led strategy and market positioning
• Direct access to key trade and distribution channels
• Innovative, modern marketing solutions
• Strong partnerships with tour operators, travel advisors, airlines, media, and digital creators

With long-standing relationships across the Germany, Austria and Switzerland, travel ecosystem, Harwardt Marketing transforms awareness into bookings, visitations and partnerships into sustainable growth.

Leadership Perspectives
“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Harwardt Marketing to the Connect Worldwide family,” said Eric Otto, Founder & CEO of Connect Worldwide.

“The DACH region represents a high-value, globally connected travel market. Harwardt’s Marketing local knowledge, relationships, and entrepreneurial energy give our clients a powerful advantage and strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful growth across Europe.”

“We’re proud to join Connect Worldwide at such a dynamic time for international travel,” said Sarah Harwardt, Founder and CEO of Harwardt Marketing.

“By combining our on-the-ground expertise in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and with CWW’s global network, we’re creating smarter, more effective ways for destinations and travel brands to build visibility, strengthen trade partnerships, and drive long-term success.”

About Connect Worldwide
Connect Worldwide (CWW) is a global sales and marketing powerhouse helping tourism destinations, independent hotels, hotel brands, and travel companies expand internationally and increase revenue.

Representing more than 20 hotel brands and 25 destinations, CWW operates from its headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, with 24 offices worldwide — delivering local expertise with global scale.

About Harwardt Marketing
With over 15 years of experience in the global travel and tourism industry, the team at Harwardt Marketing leads a specialist travel representation and destination marketing company with strong expertise in the DACH region. The company works closely with destinations, tourism boards, hotels, and airlines to drive commercial growth and impactful marketing programs, combining deep regional insight with trusted industry relationships.

Media Contacts
Connect Worldwide
Elodie Otto
elodie@cww.travel
Harwardt Marketing
Sarah Harwardt
Sarah@cww.travel

eric
CWW connect worldwide
+1 602-703-6886
email us here
Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


