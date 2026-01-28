Creating Community in Continuing Education: Dr. VanSurksum Hosts Local Spear Study Club

Facial Designs announces that Dr. VanSurksum will host the Spear Education Study Club, offering local dentists a community‑focused approach to continuing ed.

This Study Club creates a space where clinicians can ask questions openly, share experiences, and walk away with insights they can use the very next day. ” — Dr. Roderick VanSurksum

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facial Designs, P.A. is pleased to announce that Dr. Roderick VanSurksum, board‑certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, will continue hosting Spear Education Study Club throughout 2026 for local dentists seeking a more collaborative, community‑driven approach to continuing education.

While Minnesota dentists are required to complete 50 hours of CE every two years, many find that traditional courses don’t offer what matters most in day‑to‑day practice: a trusted circle of peers, real‑world case discussion, and a space to grow clinical confidence together. Spear Study Clubs are designed to fill that gap.

The Big Waters Study Club, an affiliate of the Spear Education Club, is often considered one of the most advanced continuing education groups for dental professionals in the Twin Cities Metro. As part of this respected network, the local club meets up to eight times a year, bringing dentists together in a safe, judgment‑free environment where they can:

- Collaborate on actual Spear‑provided cases and gain fresh clinical perspectives

- Strengthen communication and handoff strategies for smoother interdisciplinary care

- Build confidence that carries directly into everyday dentistry

- Explore practice profitability and operational improvements with peers who understand the challenges

“Dentistry is at its best when we learn from one another,” said Dr. VanSurksum. “This Study Club creates a space where clinicians can ask questions openly, share experiences, and walk away with insights they can use the very next day. It’s about elevating care through the community.”

A Host With Deep Clinical and Educational Experience

Dr. VanSurksum brings more than three decades of surgical and clinical expertise to his role as Study Club Leader. His background includes:

- University of Iowa — B.S. (1985), D.D.S. (1990)

- Medical College of Wisconsin — Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Residency (2000)

- Board Certification — American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

For 20 years, he practiced full‑scope oral and maxillofacial surgery with the CentraCare Hospital system, covering facial trauma, serving on the cleft lip and palate team, and providing advanced surgical care across central Minnesota.

He is a fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and has served with Health Volunteers Overseas, teaching complex orthognathic surgery to oral surgeons at the National University in Ho Chi Minh City.

After selling his multi‑office practice in 2020, Dr. VanSurksum relocated to the Twin Cities, where he continues to focus on patient‑centered care and mentorship within the dental community.

About Spear Education

Spear Education is a leading provider of advanced dental education and practice‑management solutions, empowering dental professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to enhance patient care and practice success. Through innovative learning platforms, seminars, workshops, and collaborative study clubs, Spear Education inspires continuous growth within the dental community. Learn more at www.speareducation.com.

About Facial Designs

Facial Designs specializes in full-mouth dental implants, wisdom tooth extractions, jaw & soft tissue surgery, and more, offering its clients advanced dental solutions with compassionate care. With locations in Minnetonka and Excelsior, Minnesota, Facial Designs serves individuals and families from Excelsior, Minnetonka, Minneapolis, the greater Twin Cities area, and surrounding Minnesota communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

