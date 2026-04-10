Visit Marietta Earns Georgia Tourism Excellence Award Following Strategic Branding Work with id8

Visit Marietta was recognized with a Georgia Tourism Excellence Award for “Excellence in Marketing Strategy,” in partnership with branding agency id8.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Marietta has been recognized with a Georgia Tourism Excellence Award for “Excellence in Marketing Strategy,” following recent branding and marketing efforts developed in partnership with Marietta-based branding agency id8. The recognition highlights Marietta’s growing visibility as a destination.

Presented by the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Tourism Division, the Georgia Tourism Awards honor organizations and individuals who demonstrate leadership, creativity, and measurable impact in advancing tourism across the state.

That impact is reflected in Visit Marietta’s recent brand transformation efforts. In early 2023, Visit Marietta engaged id8 to lead a comprehensive brand evolution. The work included research, brand positioning, visual identity, messaging, and ongoing marketing strategy and execution. The goal was to better align Marietta’s identity with its growth while reinforcing what makes the destination distinct.

id8’s approach focused on Marietta Square as the central organizing idea for the brand. A “hub and spoke” framework was used to position the Square as the core experience, with surrounding attractions extending outward from it.

As part of the rebrand, id8 developed the “Meet Me on the Square” platform and a visual identity designed to reflect both the city’s historic character and its continued evolution. The work has been carried through campaigns, content development, and day-to-day marketing efforts to maintain consistency across channels.

The updated brand has supported increased engagement with visitors and has been widely adopted across Visit Marietta’s communications, reinforcing both destination appeal and local identity.

This recognition places Marietta among Georgia’s leading tourism organizations and reflects the city’s continued investment in destination marketing. Visit Marietta is one of several city branding initiatives led by id8, alongside work for the City of Atlanta, Alpharetta, Kennesaw, and Canton, reflecting the agency’s broader role in shaping how Georgia communities position themselves for growth.

About id8

Founded in 2000, id8 is an award-winning marketing firm based in Marietta, Georgia, specializing in branding, website design, and digital marketing strategies. The firm is dedicated to helping businesses build strong, impactful brands through innovative and strategic marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.id8agency.com.

Visit Marietta - Brand Reveal

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