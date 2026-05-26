Twin Cities Specialty Practice Challenges Dental Chains with New Price-Match Guarantee for Full-Mouth Dental Implants

Facial Designs, P.A., a premier privately owned oral surgery and restorative practice, announces the launch of a new "National Chain Clinic Price-Match".

Dealing with failing teeth or uncomfortable dentures is a major life hurdle, and we believe navigating the cost shouldn't be a barrier to receiving the highest standard of care,” — Dr. Roderick VanSurksum, Board-Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facial Designs, P.A., a premier privately owned oral surgery and restorative practice, today announced the launch of a new "National Chain Clinic Price-Match*" initiative for eligible patients. This program was developed to help patients who have run out of options, overcome financial hurdles, and access high-level specialty care for complex dental needs.

As national dental chains expand throughout the Midwest, many patients are left choosing between high-volume, "one-size-fits-all" clinics and the individualized care of a specialist. Facial Designs is bridging this gap by offering to match the price, provided it includes the same materials and the full scope of care.

"Dealing with failing teeth or uncomfortable dentures is a major life hurdle, and we believe navigating the cost shouldn't be a barrier to receiving the highest standard of care," said Dr. Roderick VanSurksum, Board-Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon at Facial Designs, P.A. "By matching dental chain pricing, we are ensuring that patients don't have to settle. They can receive the expertise of a specialized team in a hospital-level safety environment for the same investment they would make at a national chain".

The practice's "Dr. Duo" model is a key differentiator in the Twin Cities market. Every full-mouth dental implant procedure is a collaborative effort between Dr. VanSurksum, who manages the surgical foundation, and Dr. Zane Clark-Gold, a Prosthodontist who focuses on the complex mechanics and artistry of new teeth. This integrated approach, known as the Total Design!™ Teeth for Life system, utilizes advanced CAD-CAM technology and photogrammetry to deliver permanent, non-removable smiles in just a handful of visits, rather than the months of appointments required by traditional methods.

Beyond pricing transparency, Facial Designs emphasizes patient safety through its status as a Category 1 Anesthesia Facility. While national clinics often rely on standard dental sedation, Facial Designs provides hospital-grade monitoring with a Licensed Registered Nurse (RN) on-site to monitor vitals and ensure patient comfort throughout every procedure.

Facial Designs, P.A. serves patients across the Twin Cities metro, Greater Minnesota, and surrounding states, including South Dakota, Iowa & Wisconsin, and offers nearby lodging for those traveling for expert surgical care.

For more information on the National Chain Clinic Price-Match or to schedule a collaborative consultation, visit https://www.facial-designs.com/price-match/ or call (952) 260-9420.

About Facial Designs, P.A. Facial Designs, P.A. is a privately owned specialty practice with locations in Minnetonka and Excelsior, MN. Led by Board-Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr. Roderick VanSurksum and Prosthodontist Dr. Zane Clark-Gold, the practice specializes in transformative smile restorations, including full-mouth dental implants, zygomatic implants, and wisdom teeth removal.

*The Facial Designs Price Match

At Facial Designs, P.A., we believe you shouldn’t have to choose between a specialist’s expertise and a national chain clinic’s pricing. We are proud to offer a Price Match for comprehensive full-mouth dental implant treatment plans. Upon receiving a written copy of the formal treatment plan from a commercial or high-volume dental provider, we’ll review it and match the price, provided it includes the same materials and the full scope of care.

To qualify for this specialty-led price match, a written copy of the formal treatment plan from a commercial or high-volume dental provider must be presented to our Treatment Coordinator during your collaborative consultation. This offer is designed to help you receive personalized care, hospital-level safety, and expert attention from our Board-Certified Oral Surgeon and our Prosthodontist as you work toward the permanent smile you deserve. The offer is valid for consultations and treatments initiated between May 18, 2026, and June 30, 2026.

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