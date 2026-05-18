Midwest Transmission Urges Drivers to Prepare Their Vehicles Before Summer Road Trip Season Begins

Midwest Transmission Center Logo

With summer road trips ramping up across the Midwest, Midwest Transmission is encouraging drivers to prioritize vehicle maintenance before hitting the road

ZUMBROTA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer road trips ramping up across the Midwest, Midwest Transmission is encouraging drivers to prioritize vehicle maintenance before hitting the road, especially for transmission health.

From family vacations and camping trips to hauling boats, trailers, and off-road vehicles, summer travel puts added stress on vehicles. Higher temperatures, longer drive times, and heavier loads can increase the risk of transmission overheating and unexpected breakdowns if drivers skip routine maintenance. Industry experts consistently recommend checking critical fluids, tires, brakes, batteries, and cooling systems before long trips to reduce the risk of roadside failures.

“Every summer, we hear from drivers whose vacations are cut short because of preventable transmission issues,” said a spokesperson for Midwest Transmission Center. “Something as simple as low transmission fluid, worn tires, or overlooked warning signs can turn into a costly repair when you're hundreds of miles from home.”

Midwest Transmission recommends drivers complete a pre-trip vehicle inspection before summer travel, including:

1. Checking transmission fluid levels and condition

2. Inspecting tires for wear and proper inflation

3. Testing the battery

4. Examining brakes and cooling systems

5. Addressing unusual noises, slipping gears, or delayed shifting before travel

Transmission issues often become more noticeable during summer because heat causes transmission fluid to break down faster, reducing its ability to lubricate and cool internal components properly. Long highway drives and towing can accelerate wear even further.

For drivers planning to tow campers, boats, or recreational vehicles this summer, Midwest Transmission recommends additional inspections to ensure transmissions and drivetrain components can handle heavier loads.

As summer travel season continues, Midwest Transmission remains committed to helping drivers stay safe on the road with rebuilt transmissions, transfer cases, drivetrain parts, and expert technical support.

To learn more about summer road trip preparation, visit Midwest Transmission.

About Midwest Transmission Center

Midwest Transmission Center is a leading supplier of rebuilt transmissions, transfer cases, drivetrain parts, and remanufactured vehicle components for domestic and import vehicles. With locations in Zumbrota and Maple Grove, Minnesota, the company serves customers nationwide with expert support and extensive inventory.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.