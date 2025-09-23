Regrow Announces Global Expansion of Scope 3 and Climate Risk Reporting Regrow logo

New release enables global traceability for scope 3.1 emissions, helping companies meet disclosure rules, invest wisely, and claim CO2e reductions and removals.

With these product advancements, we’re giving companies the tools they need to operationalize their sustainability strategy and recognize outcomes in financial statements and climate disclosures.” — Anastasia Volkova, CEO and Co-Founder of Regrow

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regrow, the Agriculture Resilience Platform provider, today announced all new product capabilities that bring simplicity and transparency to Scope 3 and CSRD reporting. Designed to harmonize sustainability, procurement, and compliance workstreams, Regrow connects fragmented data across global supply sheds to support auditable reporting and disclosures, informed decision-making, and cost-effective climate action.As sustainability professionals face rising expectations for program ROI, they are frequently asked to manage multiple software platforms and datasets to assess emissions, climate risk, and regenerative program outcomes. They also need to share these data with teams and supply chain partners to meet business objectives, partnership commitments, and adhere to industry standards. Regrow’s expanded platform capabilities meet these challenges by providing a unified and reporting-ready view of risk, emissions, and mitigation activities across global sourcing landscapes.This unified enterprise-wide view breaks down the data silos that lengthen reporting cycles and create inefficiencies in sustainability investments, solving a common challenge for companies working on regenerative agriculture: sustainability and regenerative agriculture leaders need to target the right sourcing regions, procurement leaders need to know the risk and GHG emissions profile of their commodity suppliers, and reporting and compliance teams need accurate data to claim the entire impact of regenerative investments and sourcing decisions.Regrow solves this problem using its award-winning remote sensing and AI technology, MonitorML, to make field level data readily accessible at the geospatial scale required for critical business decisions, from grower outreach to corporate reporting. Each stakeholder can instantly understand where investments should be made, what programs and actions are underway, and how investments impact sourcing resilience and emissions, giving a clear view into the business value of their regenerative ag program.“With these exciting product advancements, we’re giving companies the tools they need to operationalize their sustainability strategy and recognize outcomes in financial statements and climate disclosures,” said Anastasia Volkova, Co-founder and CEO of Regrow. “This launch brings sourcing-specific insight to some of the hardest challenges in supply chain management, building on Regrow’s longstanding leadership in regenerative agriculture science and technology. By making global agricultural data legible and actionable, Regrow enables our customers to address their most material scope 3 categories cost effectively."New features include:- Supply Risk Assessment and Mitigation: CSRD, CDP, and IFRS require companies to disclose supply-specific climate risks. Regrow now delivers geospatial intelligence on acute and chronic risks including drought, soil erosion, heat, and more. These insights help regenerative ag and procurement teams target investments where risk is highest and where regenerative practices can strengthen resilience to future exposure.- Global Emissions Traceability: Regrow now provides cradle-to-farm-gate emissions factors for every sourcing region globally, complementing its industry-leading primary emissions data coverage that already spans 21 countries. This enables companies to mature their scope 3 reporting without the burden of data surveys for every supplier.- Evidence-Backed Impact Claims: Translating regenerative agriculture outcomes into corporate GHG inventories and product carbon footprints relies on complex accounting rules. Regrow simplifies the process with GHG Protocol–compliant reports that consolidate program outcomes into commodity and supplier profiles while safeguarding against double counting and providing supply shed attribution. This allows companies to claim and monitor every ton of CO2e reduced or removed in their sourcing regions.- Unified Reporting Modules: Expanded dashboards combine emissions, climate risk, and mitigation plans into CSRD- and GHG Protocol–aligned views. Teams get portfolio rollups and data drill-downs for suppliers, crops, regenerative agriculture programs, and more, bringing transparency to supply chain reporting.With Regrow’s latest releases, companies can move beyond fragmented data and pilot projects toward scalable, measurable, and reportable climate action. As companies seek to demonstrate progress on sustainability goals and mitigate rising climate risk, Regrow equips organizations with the data, tools, and insights needed to make high performing investments, align stakeholders, and build resilient agricultural supply chains.###Regrow powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, Nestle and Kellanova. With Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and ranked 328 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

