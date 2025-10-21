AIStorm Winner of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Award

AIStorm wins Fast Company award

The Fast Company award celebrates teams pushing forward the frontier of technology and human development.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast Company has recognized AIStorm as one of the “Next Big Things in Tech 2025” in the category of Computing, Chips, and Foundational Technology. This foundational work is a radical departure from the semiconductor industry's relentless and single-minded efforts to shrink equivalent gate size at significant tool expense to maintain Moore's law.“The companies that create the foundational technologies that enable other companies’ progress are embracing AI, of course. But that’s only part of the story.” --Fast CompanyDIGITAL COMPUTEAt the core is AIStorm’s charge-domain digital processing – a fundamentally different approach. As the industry hits the limits of transistor technology, AIStorm sidesteps the bottleneck entirely, replacing traditional digital logic with ultra-efficient compute at the charge-domain level using non-transistor structures compatible with even the most advanced technologies. The result is efficiencies >100x better, sizes >30x smaller, and performance improvements of up to 10x versus transistor based digital and the chance to eliminate liquid cooling. Specific circuits within existing designs can be selectively retrofit and coexist with other existing circuits without any process changes in most cases. Finally, GPUs, SoCs, CPUs and blockchain server farms need no longer be shackled to a modular nuclear reactor next door.MEMORYToday’s memory does not scale with gate lithography. At deep submicron nodes such as 2nm to 5nm, memory such as static ram (SRAM) still uses the same size memory as processes many times larger. The result is that memory is very expensive and therefore is placed externally, necessitating expensive and complex memory interfaces and packaging. AIStorm’s charge domain technology overcomes these limitations producing up to 10x density improvements and up to 3x performance improvement, allowing memory to be local, faster & smaller.EDGE AI"For giving sensors the power of neural networks, AIStorm’s technology pushes AI to the edge of computing experiences by allowing sensors to run neural networks—a feat with applications everywhere from consumer electronics to factory-floor robotics." --Fast CompanyAIStorm’s breakthroughs give devices real time intelligence where it matters most. AIStorm’s charge domain analog technology can communicate directly in the sensor’s language without expensive analog to digital converters (ADCs) for applications ranging from smart audio and mobile phones to biometrics, emerging ARVR perceptual imaging, and industrial sensors. AIStorm’s technology scales across markets where size, power, and latency matter. It’s already integrated into image sensors, mobile devices, laptops, speakers, wearables and embedded systems – enabling features like keyword spotting (KWS), gesture recognition, biometric keypoint tracking, biometric security, face recognition and object detection.“Fast Company’s recognition validates what our partners already know: AIStorm is setting the foundation for performance improvements in all types of semiconductor circuits, and profoundly changing major industries. With silicon in market, proven traction across sectors, and a growing portfolio of ultra-efficient IP blocks, chips and technology, we’re already delivering what’s next.” --David Schie, CEO of AIStormABOUT AISTORMAIStorm is the inventor of charge-domain processing for AI compute and memory - a radical departure from existing industry approaches. The result is unprecedented improvements in efficiency, size and performance. AIStorm offers IP blocks, chip solutions and custom development to some of the world’s leading tech companies. AIStorm has teams in the US, Europe and Asia. To learn more, visit www.aistorm.ai For more information about the Fast Company award:

