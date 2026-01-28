Join MDC for webcast on Wild Turkey Habitat Help on Feb. 25

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Want more wild turkeys on your land? Habitat is key. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a free Wild Webcast on Wild Turkey Habitat Help on Wednesday, Feb. 25, from noon to 1 p.m.

MDC Turkey Biologist Nick Oakley and MDC Private Land Conservationist Meagan Duffee-Yates will discuss creating and improving habitat for turkeys and other wildlife through the Turkey Habitat Initiative (THI)

A lack of brooding and nesting habitat is limiting the potential growth of Missouri turkey numbers. Adding or improving nesting and brooding habitat is the surest way to improve nest success and poult survival.

THI aims to help landowners and land managers enhance and restore habitat for eastern wild turkeys in Missouri. With resources developed by the THI, land managers can better manage their land to give hens and poults the resources they need to thrive and, in doing so, produce more gobblers. Restoring and enhancing turkey habitat benefits not only turkeys but also other wildlife, landowners, and communities. Learn more during the webcast.

In addition to sharing information on turkey habitat help, they will also highlight changes to turkey-hunting regulations for the spring season and other updates.

REGISTER IN ADVANCE for the webcast at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/r85b2cee23939751569f3438683b1fe4e. Then join the webcast live. Registrants will receive an email confirmation that includes information on how to join the webinar live. Be sure to check Junk and Spam folders.