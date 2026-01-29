Infovista Launches VistAI: Agentic AI for Autonomous Network Operations

Infovista Logo

MASSY, FRANCE, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infovista, a global network intelligence provider, today launched VistAI™ , an agentic AI framework for telecommunications operators. VistAI enables autonomous network decision-making across the network lifecycle, allowing operators to act on network data insights rather than simply observe them.Network operators have invested heavily in next-generation infrastructure, yet operational complexity continues to outpace team capacity. The convergence of 5G, fiber expansion, Open RAN, network slicing, and edge computing has created a data overload that traditional tools cannot address.Industry research underscores growing momentum behind agentic AI in telecom. Deloitte estimates that the market opportunity could reach $150 billion , while McKinsey research suggests many repetitive network operations tasks are suitable for automation"Current AI solutions present tradeoffs for operators. Generic platforms require extensive customization, vendor specific AI limits flexibility, and point solutions lack cross domain correlation. VistAI addresses these gaps," said Rick Hamilton, CEO of Infovista. "Operators need intelligence that acts. VistAI closes the gap between seeing a problem and solving it. We've spent 30 years learning how networks behave. That expertise is now embedded in agents that can observe, decide, and execute, turning network complexity into a source of competitive advantage rather than operational burden."VistAI uses an intent-based architecture where operators define outcomes, such as "ensure QoS meets SLA," rather than procedures. The framework's AI agents then determine and execute the required actions within configurable guardrails. Built on Infovista's 30 years of network performance data from over 1,000 customer deployments, VistAI brings deep telecom expertise to every decision.VistAI capabilities include:• Agentic architecture: AI agents that execute actions autonomously, with automation levels configurable from advisory to fully autonomous• Multi-domain correlation: Cross-layer analysis spanning RAN, Core, and Transport to surface insights that siloed tools cannot detect• Intent-based automation: Outcome-driven orchestration that determines optimal paths to business objectives• Natural language interface: VistAI ASK enables engineers and business users to query network data conversationally (e.g., "show me cell-related issues in Central London")VistAI ASK, the framework's natural language interface, unifies access to heterogeneous data sources, from Infovista’s assurance and testing solutions to third-party platforms. Engineers and business users can receive, in a single request, correlated insights without switching between tools. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) enables coordination between VistAI agents and third-party agents for complex, multi-step workflows."Agentic AI is only as good as the domain expertise behind it," said Muhannad AlAbweh, Chief Product Officer at Infovista. "VistAI understands RF propagation, protocol stacks, transport layers, and subscriber experience patterns natively. It coordinates multiple agents to solve problems that span domains. Users can focus on expressing intent and VistAI manages network complexity to provide intelligence that is accurate and actionable."Infovista will demonstrate VistAI and announce additional capabilities at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona (March 3-6, Stand 2B88, Hall2). Meetings and briefings can be scheduled at infovista.com/events/mwc26.Availability: VistAI ASK, part of VistAI, is available now within Infovista's Automated Assurance and Network Testing product lines, with capabilities expanding as the framework evolves. Cloud hosted deployment is available for both products lines; on premises deployment is available for Infovista's Automated Assurance.# # #About VistAIVistAI™ is Infovista's agentic AI framework, an intent-based intelligence layer that powers autonomous decision-making across the network lifecycle. Built on 30 years of telecom expertise, VistAI enables operators to shift from reactive operations to predictive, autonomous network management. VistAI ASK provides natural language interaction across Infovista's assurance and testing portfolios, with an architecture designed to extend to third party data sources.VistAI is a trademark of Infovista.

