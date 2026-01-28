Dometrain Launches Free ‘Hands-On: C# for Beginners’ Course to Empower Developers Worldwide

Learn C sharp from scratch for free with Dometrain

Built to close the gap left by try.NET, the free course gives developers a practical, interactive way to learn modern C#.

I noticed a significant gap in the developer community after Microsoft archived try.NET” — Nick Chapsas

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dometrain , the leading engineer-led training platform for software developers, has launched its brand-new, completely free course, “ Hands-On: C# for Beginners ”, designed to help developers learn C# through practical, real-world exercises.The course, created by Nick Chapsas, founder of Dometrain, offers 21+ hours of interactive content across more than 220 lessons, running directly in a state-of-the-art web editor that supports C# 14 and .NET 10. With features like IntelliSense, autocomplete, multi-file support, and an in-house AI assistant, learners can complete exercises while receiving helpful guidance when needed.“I noticed a significant gap in the developer community after Microsoft archived try.NET,” said Nick Chapsas, founder of Dometrain. “Developers no longer had a free, interactive way to learn C#. With this new course, we’re giving everyone access to a hands-on, practical experience, free for life, so they can build confidence and understand what ‘good’ C# code looks like.”Practical, Interactive Learning for EveryoneDometrain’s new course is designed for beginners who want to move beyond theory and actively write code. Key features include:- Interactive Browser-Based Editor: Supports multiple files, IntelliSense, quick fixes, and a virtual console for interactive input.- Virtual File System & HTTP Client: Allows learners to complete file I/O and HTTP exercises without external servers.- Custom AI Assistance: Provides hints and guidance without giving away the solution.- Multi-Language Support: Instructions translated into the most popular languages.- Latest Standards: Full support for the newest C# 14 features, including the field keyword.The course assumes only basic programming knowledge and provides learners with a clear path from beginner to intermediate C# concepts, all in a hands-on format.A Free Resource for the Global Developer CommunityDometrain’s free course reflects the company’s mission to make high-quality, practical software training accessible to all developers. “We’ve built this course so that no one has to pay to get started,” Chapsas added. “You can enroll today, work at your own pace, and never be bothered by sales or marketing. It’s purely about learning.”Looking AheadThis release is just the beginning. Dometrain is already developing similar interactive experiences for TypeScript, JavaScript, and PostgreSQL, creating a broader ecosystem of free, hands-on developer education in 2026.Enrollment and Access“Hands-On: C# for Beginners” is available now for free with lifetime access. Developers can enroll and start learning immediately.About DometrainDometrain is an engineer-led online platform that provides practical, hands-on training for software developers at every stage of their careers. Courses and learning paths are created by industry professionals and designed to teach skills that are immediately applicable in the real world. Dometrain is trusted by over 64,000 developers worldwide.

The Best Way to Learn C# in 2026 is Here

