Weild Climate Markets Rebrands as Weild Sustainability Partners

Expanded name reflects broader advisory mandate across power, infrastructure, environmental services, and sustainable growth sectors

This name better aligns the capabilities of our investment bankers with the breadth and interests of our investors.” — David Weild

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weild Climate Markets, an affiliate of Weild & Co ., today announced that it has changed its name to Weild Sustainability Partners WSP ), reflecting the expansion of its advisory work beyond a single thematic category and into a broader range of sustainable growth sectors.Since the firm’s formation, the scope of its advisory work has expanded as markets have evolved. The projects and companies WSP is asked to advise no longer sit within one defined theme. In addition to assignments focused on natural capital opportunities, the firm now advises clients across power solutions, including grid infrastructure, microgrids, and data center services, as well as greenhouse robotics and environmental monitoring and remediation. This work spans sectors where resilience, adaptability, scalability, and sustainability are the defining metrics.“The work we are doing today spans multiple sectors that are critical to how economies function and grow,” said John Rogers, Group Head of Weild Sustainability Partners. “Our mandate expanded organically as markets evolved, and our name needed to reflect the reality of that work.”While the firm’s name has changed, its approach has not. WSP continues to focus on projects and companies in defined sectors that can be financed, built, and scaled, working with management teams that demonstrate deep expertise, sound judgment, and disciplined execution.WSP uses the term “sustainability” in a specific and practical way. For the firm, sustainable projects and companies pursue three objectives simultaneously: economic growth through real demand and visible revenue; community well-being through improved reliability, adaptability, resilience, and long-term system performance; and lasting environmental protection through outcomes that reduce risk, improve efficiency, or remediate damage in durable ways."As sustainable markets grow, participants are placing a premium on expertise, " said David Weild, CEO of Weild & Co. and Chairman of Weild Sustainability Partners. "This name better aligns the capabilities of our investment bankers with the breadth and interests of our investors."ABOUT WEILD SUSTAINABILITY PARTNERSWeild Sustainability Partners is an advisory and investment banking group affiliated with Weild & Co. The firm advises companies, projects, and investment firms operating across sustainable growth sectors, including power and infrastructure, environmental services, industrial innovation, and applied analytics. The team structures transactions to attract equity, mezzanine, and debt capital at the lowest achievable cost and advises on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, vendor financing, carbon credit generation and sales, and other approaches to capital formation and corporate growth.

