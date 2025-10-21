Weild Climate Markets and Offset Energy Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Sustainability Initiatives

Weild Climate Markets + Offset Energy Partners

Strategic collaboration bridges capital markets expertise with sustainability innovation.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weild Climate Markets (WCM), an affiliate of Weild & Co ., and Offset Energy Partners (OEP) today announced a strategic partnership to expand their joint environmental finance capabilities and increase access to capital and expertise in selected industry sectors. As part of the collaboration, Mark Mersman, Founder of Offset Energy Partners, has joined Weild Climate Markets as Managing Director of Environmental Finance to further WCM’s mission of supporting sustainable and profitable business models and companies across several important industry sectors. WCM and OEP will continue to jointly provide our clients with comprehensive investment banking services, combining traditional advisory and capital-raising leadership with advice regarding other forms of capital formation, including the creation, digitization, and trading of environmental assets, as well as growth strategies such as new customer identification and joint ventures.The partnership combines the Weild Climate Markets platform with Offset Energy Partners’ deep expertise in environmental markets, lower carbon technology, and venture development. Together, the firms will connect innovative companies and sustainable ventures with the financial structures and strategic guidance needed for meaningful growth.“Capital, connectivity and deep industry insights are catalysts for our clients’ success,” said John Rogers, Group Head of Weild Climate Markets and Senior Managing Director of Weild & Co. “Through partnerships like this with OEP, we look to turn our focus and expertise into growth for our clients, strategic partners, and financial investors."Mersman brings over 30 years of experience in investment management, carbon markets, and real asset transactions. He has co-founded climate technology-focused ventures including Sentinel Detection Systems (in-situ methane detection) and BB&M Materials (low-carbon cement with up to 70% reduced emissions), and advises on carbon credit projects focused on decarbonizing oil and gas operations and transforming industrial waste streams into economic value.“Offset Energy Partners was founded to build and finance real decarbonization solutions in the hydrocarbon and materials sectors," said Mark Mersman. "We co-found and advise companies, develop carbon credit projects, and secure capital to scale technologies like methane detection, low-carbon cement, and nature-based solutions. This partnership with WCM allows us to connect many more companies and projects with the investment banking services they need to scale."The partnership marks another step in Weild Climate Markets’ growth, continuing its mission to bridge capital, technology, and innovation for its clients. WCM's collaboration with OEP will enhance its ability to identify and support firms that will deliver meaningful financial performance and measurable environmental impact.Weild Climate Markets operates as an affiliate of Weild & Co., a FINRA-registered broker-dealer founded by David Weild IV, former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ and recognized as the “Father of the JOBS Act.” The collaboration reflects Weild & Co.’s ongoing commitment to mobilizing private capital toward sustainable, profitable ventures that foster innovation, competitiveness, and economic resilience.ABOUT WEILD CLIMATE MARKETSWeild Climate Markets provides investment banking and advisory services to firms pursuing profitable and sustainable business models. WCM’s focus areas include renewable and lower-carbon energy production and transmission, sustainable forestry & agriculture, and nature-based solutions. The firm also supports the acquisition and financing of technology-enabled solutions that advance the efficiency of regional and local power grids.Weild Climate Markets is an affiliate of Weild & Co., a FINRA-registered broker-dealer.ABOUT OFFSET ENERGY PARTNERSOffset Energy Partners is an environmental finance and advisory firm focused on advancing decarbonization through carbon credit development, methane mitigation, and sustainable materials projects. Founded by Mark Mersman, the firm combines investment management expertise with technical understanding of carbon markets to help clients align environmental performance with financial outcomes. Through its partnerships and portfolio ventures, Offset Energy Partners supports the growth of scalable, verifiable climate solutions.

