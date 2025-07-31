The Future of Veneers Is Here: Dr. Joyce Kahng Partners with Neer for No-Prep Innovation

Neer No Prep Veneers

Dr. Joyce Kahng joins Neer as Founding Clinical Advisor to lead innovation in no prep veneers and minimally invasive cosmetic dentistry.

I'm excited to help make cosmetic dentistry more accessible with a system that enhances smiles without compromising healthy enamel.” — Dr. Joyce Kahng, Founding Clinical Advisor at Neer

COSTA MESA, ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading cosmetic dentist and no prep veneer expert Dr. Joyce Kahng has officially joined Neer, a cutting-edge company revolutionizing cosmetic dentistry, as a Founding Clinical Advisor. This strategic partnership brings together Dr. Kahng’s respected clinical expertise with Neer’s digital-first veneer system to advance a shared mission: making smile transformations more natural, affordable, and non-destructive.Neer is redefining what’s possible in cosmetic dentistry with its no prep veneers —a new category of aesthetic restorations that enhance smiles without compromising healthy enamel. Engineered from a proprietary hybrid ceramic-composite material, Neer's veneers strike the perfect balance between strength, beauty, and flexibility—allowing for ultra-thin, lifelike designs that bond seamlessly to the natural tooth structure. Combined with a fully digital workflow and two-visit treatment model, Neer eliminates traditional impressions and aggressive tooth reduction, giving both dentists and patients access to a smoother, safer veneer experience.“Partnering with Dr. Joyce Kahng was a natural choice as she embodies the future of cosmetic dentistry,” said Patrick Platon, Head of Marketing at Neer. “Her rare ability to make advanced clinical concepts accessible and compelling empowers both patients and professionals. We share a fundamental belief: a healthy smile should never come at the expense of healthy enamel. Together, we’re leading a new era of cosmetic dentistry that is minimally invasive, digitally driven, and uncompromisingly patient-centric.”As Founding Clinical Advisor, Dr. Kahng will lead educational initiatives including webinars, clinical training content, and social media programming that helps general dentists confidently incorporate no prep veneers into their practices. She also plays an integral role in protocol development and product feedback as Neer continues to grow its clinical network.“I chose to partner with Neer because I saw a huge gap in the market,” said Dr. Joyce Kahng, founder of Orange + Magnolia Dental Studio in Costa Mesa, CA. “So many people want cosmetic improvements but don’t want—or can’t afford—the irreversible process of traditional veneers. Neer offers a non-destructive, digitally guided option that makes smile makeovers more accessible without sacrificing quality or aesthetics. As a no prep veneer expert, I’m proud to contribute my knowledge to a system that preserves natural enamel while delivering beautiful results.”A set of Neers typically costs 50–70% less than traditional veneers, making them a powerful option for patients who want aesthetic enhancements without the cost or permanence of porcelain. For dentists, Neer offers a scalable, patient-friendly solution that expands cosmetic offerings—particularly in PPO and high-volume settings.Rooted in innovation, Neer was developed by leaders in dental technology and cosmetic aesthetics with a vision to simplify and modernize the veneer experience. From the fully digital design process to pre-planned cementation kits, Neer is designed to eliminate the guesswork and complexity that often hold dentists back from offering smile transformations.Dr. Kahng’s involvement helps solidify Neer’s position as a trusted clinical solution and accelerates its mission to make cosmetic dentistry more accessible, conservative, and digital.ABOUT DR. JOYCE KAHNGDr. Joyce Kahng is a cosmetic dentist, educator, and founder of Orange + Magnolia Dental Studio in Costa Mesa, CA. She is widely recognized for her expertise in no prep veneers and her commitment to minimally invasive aesthetic dentistry. Her work has been featured in Forbes, Vogue, Allure, and Shape. As an advocate for enamel preservation and digital innovation, Dr. Kahng continues to push the boundaries of modern smile design.ABOUT NEERNeer is a technology-first veneer company focused on simplifying and elevating cosmetic dentistry through digitally designed, no prep veneers. Using a proprietary hybrid material and fully digital workflow, Neer helps general dentists offer natural-looking, non-destructive smile makeovers in just two visits. With intuitive planning tools and hands-on clinical support, Neer empowers practices to integrate aesthetic care with ease. Learn more at www.getneer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.