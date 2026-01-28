Signzy Partners with Kaabo to Enable Seamless Cross-Border Leases

Signzy x Kaabo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signzy , a global compliance and identity verification platform, has partnered with Kaabo , the global rental infrastructure layer for cross-border tenants, to enable instant, compliant onboarding and approvals for international long-term leases.Through this partnership, Kaabo integrates Signzy’s One Touch KYC and AML solutions into its housing application workflow, enabling real-time tenant verification, faster approvals, and regulator-ready compliance across multiple geographies. This collaboration addresses one of the biggest challenges in cross-border renting, balancing speed, trust, and regulatory rigor. By embedding identity and risk checks directly into onboarding, Kaabo removes friction for international tenants while giving landlords and institutions confidence in every transaction.Solving a Core Cross-Border Rental Challenge: Trust vs. SpeedCross-border renting introduces significant complexity around identity verification, fraud risk, and regulatory compliance. Traditional tenant screening methods rely heavily on fragmented documentation, manual reviews, and delayed decision-making, creating friction for renters, property managers, and institutions alike.By embedding Signzy’s solutions into Kaabo’s onboarding flow, international tenants can now be verified instantly, while landlords and institutions benefit from real-time risk screening and audit-ready compliance, without compromising user experience."Our goal has always been to make cross-border renting feel as seamless as local renting," said Elomena, CTO at Kaabo. “Working with Signzy allows us to remove onboarding friction for international tenants while giving landlords and partners the compliance confidence they need to approve long-term leases faster. "Enabling Trusted, Scalable Global RentingKaabo operates at the intersection of global mobility, housing, and fintech, helping international students and cross-border professionals secure long-term accommodation before arrival. Kaabo is a U.S.-based company, has launched operations in the United States, and plans to expand into Australia in Q2 of 2026 as it scales its cross-border rental infrastructure.By embedding Signzy’s compliance-first infrastructure, Kaabo is able to scale globally while meeting the regulatory expectations of landlords, institutions, and financial partners across multiple jurisdictions. Signzy’s global compliance infrastructure spans 180+ countries, enabling Kaabo to localize onboarding while maintaining consistent identity and AML standards worldwide.“Cross-border renting demands decisions that are both fast and defensible,” said Saurin Parikh, VP of Growth at Signzy. “Kaabo is solving a real global problem, and our role is to make sure identity and risk checks happen in real time. By embedding KYC and AML directly into onboarding, we’re helping with approvals that scale globally while standing up to regulatory scrutiny."About KaaboKaabo is a U.S.-based global rental infrastructure platform built for cross-border tenants. It enables international students and professionals to secure long-term accommodation through streamlined onboarding, faster approvals, and trust-led rental workflows. Kaabo has launched in the United States and plans to expand into Australia soon.Visit Kaabo: https://kaabo.ai/ About SignzySignzy is a global compliance and identity verification platform that helps businesses verify, onboard, and monitor users across geographies. With coverage across 180+ countries, Signzy provides AI-powered KYC, AML, and risk management solutions trusted by financial institutions and enterprises worldwide.Visit Signzy: https://www.signzy.com/

