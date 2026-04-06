Signzy Partners with Velocity FinCrime to Strengthen KYC, AML, and Digital Onboarding Globally

Signzy partners with Velocity FinCrime to strengthen digital onboarding and KYC compliance for regulated businesses across multiple jurisdictions.

Signzy and Velocity FinCrime combine KYC, digital onboarding, and AML monitoring into a unified compliance infrastructure for global markets.

By integrating Signzy’s identity verification into Velocity FSS, we enable a smarter compliance journey, from onboarding to real-time AML monitoring and risk intelligence across the customer lifecycle” — Vineet Mishra, Chief Product Officer at Velocity FinCrime

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signzy , a global RegTech and digital identity verification infrastructure provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Velocity FinCrime to strengthen digital onboarding and KYC compliance capabilities for regulated businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions. The partnership will initially support customers in the United States and Canada, with plans to expand into Australia and European markets in a second phase as demand for scalable compliance infrastructure continues to grow.For financial institutions and fintech platforms, compliance has traditionally been fragmented. Identity verification happens in one system, AML monitoring in another, and customer onboarding across several disconnected tools. As regulatory scrutiny increases and digital financial services expand globally, organizations are increasingly seeking unified compliance infrastructure that can manage the entire lifecycle of financial crime prevention.This need is particularly strong in industries such as cross-border remittance, brokerage and trading platforms, and digital financial services, where companies must onboard users quickly while meeting strict regulatory requirements across jurisdictions. These sectors face growing pressure to verify identities reliably at the onboarding stage while maintaining continuous AML monitoring throughout the customer lifecycle.Velocity FinCrime has built its platform to help organizations detect and prevent financial crime through advanced FRAML monitoring and risk intelligence. Through this partnership, the company will integrate Signzy’s One Touch KYC platform into its ecosystem, enabling businesses to perform seamless digital identity verification during onboarding while continuing to manage ongoing FRAML monitoring through Velocity FinCrime’s existing solutions.The result is a more integrated compliance workflow where organizations can verify identities, onboard customers, and monitor financial risks through a connected infrastructure.“Financial crime prevention does not start with monitoring transactions, it starts with verifying that the customer is real,” said Vineet Mishra, Chief Product Officer at Velocity FinCrime Solutions Suite. “By integrating Signzy’s digital identity verification into the Velocity FSS platform, we are enabling institutions to create a smarter compliance journey that begins with secure onboarding and continues with real-time AML monitoring and risk intelligence across the customer lifecycle.” Velocity FinCrime believes the collaboration will help institutions strengthen their compliance frameworks while simplifying operations.Velocity FinCrime believes the collaboration will help institutions strengthen their compliance frameworks while simplifying operations.“Financial institutions are no longer looking for isolated compliance tools. They need infrastructure that connects onboarding with ongoing financial crime monitoring,” said Saurin Parikh, Sales & Growth Leader at Signzy. “Velocity FinCrime has built strong AML capabilities, and by integrating Signzy’s One Touch KYC platform, organizations can now move toward a unified environment where identity verification and risk monitoring work together from day one.”Signzy’s One Touch KYC platform enables organizations to perform digital identity verification across multiple geographies through a single integration, helping reduce onboarding friction while maintaining strong regulatory compliance.The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward API-driven RegTech infrastructure, where identity verification, compliance automation, and financial crime monitoring operate within connected platforms rather than standalone systems. By combining Velocity FinCrime’s FRAML expertise with Signzy’s global KYC infrastructure, the companies aim to help financial institutions build scalable compliance frameworks that support both regulatory requirements and digital growth.

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