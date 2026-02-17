Signzy Partners with ViewTrade to Strengthen AML Compliance and Risk Mitigation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signzy , a global leader in digital identity infrastructure and compliance solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with ViewTrade International IFSC Private Limited (“ViewTrade IFSC”), a Global Access Provider (GAP), pursuant to which Signzy will provide technology solutions to support anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance processes.This collaboration integrates Signzy’s advanced AML (Anti-Money Laundering) technology solution within ViewTrade IFSC’s compliance framework ecosystem, elevating its ability to monitor and perform continuous due diligence on businesses and individuals.Signzy’s agentic AI solution ensures that businesses and individuals are thoroughly vetted through up-to-date and reliable data sources, including PEP (Politically Exposed Persons) lists, international sanction lists, and watchlists. These data sources are meticulously updated, enabling ViewTrade IFSC to identify and flag high-risk entities in real-time, significantly reducing compliance risks and enhancing operational efficiency.Commenting on this engagement, Mr. Ronit Kar, Director and CEO stated, “In today’s regulatory environment, maintaining a robust AML compliance framework is critical. Signzy’s technology supports our efforts to strengthen due diligence and monitoring processes through reliable data sources and structured screening mechanisms. This engagement aligns with our focus on safeguarding our operations and supporting our clients in a compliant manner, while continuing to uphold high standards of risk management”.“Our partnership with ViewTrade marks a major step in advancing compliance and risk management for the financial industry. By integrating our AML technology, we’re enabling automated, real-time due diligence, helping ViewTrade meet regulatory demands efficiently. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing innovative, scalable, and secure solutions that empower financial institutions to stay ahead of compliance challenges,” said Saurin Parikh, Growth leader at Signzy.What This Means for the Financial IndustryThis partnership sets a new standard for how companies can streamline regulatory compliance while scaling their operations globally. As financial regulations become more stringent, partnerships like the one between Signzy and ViewTrade IFSC showcase how cutting-edge technology can remove the burden of manual compliance checks, allowing financial institutions to focus on innovation rather than administrative tasks. The integration of AI and automation ensures that compliance is not just a reactive measure but a proactive approach to managing risk.For the industry, it’s a clear signal that automated, real-time compliance monitoring is no longer just a competitive advantage, it’s a necessity. As the famous business strategist Peter Drucker once said, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”In this case, Signzy and ViewTrade IFSC are creating the future of compliance by providing the financial industry with tools that meet the demands of today and prepare for the regulatory challenges of tomorrow. As regulations evolve, product managers will be better positioned to future-proof their offerings, staying ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing landscape.About Signzy Technologies Pvt LtdSignzy empowers businesses worldwide to seamlessly verify, onboard, and monitor their customers with cutting-edge, innovative technology. Renowned for its efficiency, security, and compliance solutions, Signzy serves a diverse range of industries across the globe, enhancing the user experience while ensuring regulatory adherence. With a vast suite of over 340+ robust APIs, available in 180 countries, Signzy offers tailored solutions that cater to the needs of modern startups and enterprises. Today, more than 1000 businesses, including over 10 Fortune 30 companies, trust Signzy to streamline their operations and safeguard their customer Interactions.For more information, visit https://www.signzy.com/ About ViewTrade International IFSC Private LtdViewTrade International IFSC Private Limited is an entity authorised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) as a Global Access Provider and registered as a Broker-Dealer. The Company facilitates access to international securities markets and enables cross-border investment activities in compliance with applicable IFSCA regulations and prescribed AML/KYC requirements.As part of the ViewTrade Holding Corp group (USA), which has been serving clients across more than 25 countries for over two decades, ViewTrade IFSC brings global expertise, technology, and compliance capabilities to India’s rapidly expanding international financial ecosystem. The firm provides global market access, technology, and compliance solutions to brokers, FinTechs, and financial institutions, coordinating with regulated intermediaries and authorised service providers to ensure seamless and compliant access to global markets.ViewTrade IFSC operates a state-of-the-art technology infrastructure that connects intermediaries, custodians, and global broker-dealers through secure APIs and integrated compliance workflows. Its platform supports end-to-end operations, including trade execution, settlement, surveillance, and regulatory reporting, in full alignment with IFSCA requirements and applicable global standards.For more information, visit https://viewtrade.in/ Safe Harbour StatementThis press release is issued for general informational purposes only. The engagement referred to herein is limited to the provision of technology solutions to support anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance processes. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any products or services.All regulatory, compliance, and statutory obligations, including AML and KYC responsibilities, continue to remain solely with ViewTrade IFSC in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements. Nothing contained in this press release should be construed as a delegation, outsourcing, or transfer of any regulatory responsibility.

