ABL Diagnostics Appoints Helix2 as Exclusive Distributor in Greece

WOIPPY, FRANCE, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, is pleased to announce the signature of an exclusive distribution agreement with Helix2, granting the company exclusive rights to distribute ABL Diagnostics’ products in Greece.The agreement covers both ABL’s DeepChekrange, dedicated to NGS-based genotyping, and the UltraGene range, designed for qPCR-based detection. Through this partnership, ABL Diagnostics and Helix2 will be able to offer comprehensive diagnostic solutions for a wide range of infectious diseases, including advanced tools for HIV drug resistance determination.Thanks to this collaboration, Helix2 will be able to provide end-to-end diagnostic solutions, combining ABL Diagnostics’ assays with next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms. Helix2 is also an authorized distributor of Illumina technologies in Greece, enabling laboratories to access fully integrated workflows from sample to result.“We are very pleased to strengthen our presence in Greece through this agreement with Helix2,” said Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics. “Helix2 is a solid and experienced partner, and together we will be able to offer Greek laboratories the full range of ABL Diagnostics solutions, supporting high-quality molecular diagnostics across infectious diseases.”“We are proud to add ABL Diagnostics’ solutions to our portfolio,” said Kyriakos Chomatas, Managing Director of Helix2. “Our objective is to provide advanced, reliable, and complete diagnostic solutions that can ultimately contribute to improved care for patients affected by infectious diseases in Greece.”Greece faces growing needs in microbiology genotyping, driven by the monitoring of antimicrobial resistance, the management of chronic viral infections such as HIV, and the increasing adoption of molecular and sequencing-based technologies in clinical laboratories. Access to validated, standardized, and end-to-end solutions is essential to support clinicians and public health efforts. The partnership between ABL Diagnostics and Helix2 directly addresses these needs by enabling Greek laboratories to implement robust qPCR and NGS workflows for routine and advanced microbiological analysis.***About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD):ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.About Helix2:Helix2 is a leading provider, serving as a vital link between end users and suppliers of laboratory equipment and specialty chemical products for the life sciences and diagnostics sectors.The company offers highly professional technical support through a dedicated team of product specialists, committed to assisting customers wherever they are located. By maintaining short communication lines and actively sharing technical expertise, Helix2 enables its customers to gain efficient access to tailored solutions. This approach supports high levels of fundamental and applied research across Greece, ultimately contributing to the advancement of healthcare and scientific innovation.Contact:ABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

