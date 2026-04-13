ABL Diagnostics Announces Two New Scientific Publications, Reinforcing its Expertise in HIV Sequencing-based Genotyping

WOIPPY, FRANCE, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, announces the presentation of two new scientific studies at leading international conferences. These results further reinforce the Company’s technological leadership while significantly enhancing its competitiveness in international tenders and its ability to access new strategic markets in HIV sequencing-based genotyping.NGS Performance Validation for HIV Surveillance:The first study, “Comparative evaluation of MGI DNBSEQ-E25 and Illumina MiSeq for HIV-1 genomic surveillance using QCMD Panels”, will be presented at the European Meeting on HIV & Hepatitis 2026, taking place in Barcelona from June 10–12, 2026. This study demonstrates strong concordance between MGI DNBSEQ-E25 and Illumina MiSeq platforms, supporting the robustness and cross-platform compatibility of DeepCheksolutions. This interoperability is an advantage that shall support competitiveness in procurement processes, where laboratories and public health institutions require validated solutions compatible with multiple sequencing infrastructures.CE-IVD Workflow for Multi-Pathogen Analysis:The second study, “CE-IVD Next-Generation Sequencing Workflow for Multi-Pathogen Analysis”, will be presented at ESCMID Global 2026 in Munich from April 17–21, 2026. This work showcases a workflow composed of CE‑IVD certified modules enabling simultaneous detection and analysis of multiple pathogens. It highlights the ability of DeepCheksolutions to address increasing laboratory needs in syndromic testing, epidemiological surveillance, and antimicrobial resistance detection, within a fully compliant regulatory framework.A Strategic Lever for Winning Tenders and Expanding Market Access:These two publications illustrate ABL Diagnostics’ strategy to continuously expand the validation scope of its DeepChekportfolio across multiple applications and sequencing platforms. Beyond scientific recognition, this approach directly strengthens the Company’s positioning in competitive bidding processes by:- Demonstrating platform-agnostic performance- Supporting compliance with relevant regulatory frameworks- Addressing a broad range of clinical and public health use cases- Providing scalable and standardized workflows, features commonly sought in large tendersBy reducing technological barriers and increasing confidence among decision-makers, ABL Diagnostics enhances its ability to win international contracts and penetrate new markets.Continuous R&D Driving Innovation:These two publications reflect ABL Diagnostics’ ongoing R&D strategy to expand validation of its DeepChekportfolio across a growing number of clinical applications and NGS sequencing platforms. This approach ensures maximum technological flexibility and facilitates adoption in diverse laboratory settings.“These new studies confirm our commitment to delivering robust genotyping solutions compatible with major NGS platforms and aligned with the evolving needs of clinical microbiology. Our goal is to provide laboratories with reliable, standardized, and scalable analysis tools.”— Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D, ABL DiagnosticsA Rapidly Expanding Market:The sequencing-based genotyping market in microbiology is experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing demand for infectious disease surveillance, antimicrobial resistance monitoring, and outbreak management. The growing adoption of NGS technologies in clinical laboratories, combined with the shift toward CE-IVD certified solutions, is creating significant opportunities.In this context, ABL Diagnostics is well-positioned as a leader, offering end-to-end solutions from bioinformatics analysis to clinical interpretation, contributing to the evolution of microbiology practices.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.• MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.ContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

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