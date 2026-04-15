Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL) S.A. Announces Entry of a New Private Investor

ABL SA (Luxembourg)

Strengthening the Shareholder Base of a Long‑Term Life‑Sciences Platform

ABL Luxembourg has been built with a long‑term perspective, combining scientific discipline, operational substance, and prudent governance” — Dr. Sayada, CEO of ABL Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG VILLE, LUXEMBOURG, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL) S.A. (“ABL Luxembourg”) announces the entry of a new private investor through the acquisition of a minority shareholding. The transaction strengthens the shareholder structure of ABL Luxembourg. Existing shareholders retain control, and governance arrangements remain unchanged.“ABL Luxembourg has been built with a long‑term perspective, combining scientific discipline, operational substance, and prudent governance,” said Dr. Chalom B. Sayada, CEO and Co‑founder of ABL Luxembourg. “The entry of a new investor reflects confidence in this model and in the Group’s ability to manage regulated life‑science activities over time.”ABL Luxembourg is the parent company of ABL Diagnostics, a company listed on Euronext, and acts not only as a holding structure but also as an active technological platform. It maintains in‑house expertise in healthcare information systems, including software solutions for patient data management and for sequencing data analysis and interpretation in microbiology.ABL Luxembourg has distributed dividends to its shareholders on a regular basis since 2021, reflecting its focus on financial discipline and sustainable capital management.Within the Group, CDL Pharma has recently consolidated its pharmaceutical activities, reinforcing its industrial and commercial positioning, while Humedics continues to contribute to the Group’s scientific credibility through its applied biomedical research and contractual engagements. In addition, ABL Luxembourg announced in 2025 the acquisition of the full intangible assets of Fast Track Diagnostics, illustrating its experience in intellectual property integration and regulated diagnostics environments.The transaction is consistent with the Group’s previously communicated expansion framework. In this context, ABL Luxembourg entered in a non‑binding and non‑finalized letter of intent with a U.S.-based counterparty, reflecting preliminary and exploratory discussions as an initial step toward the United States market. No definitive agreement was reached.This communication is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus, offering document, or forward‑looking statement within the meaning of applicable Luxembourg law or CSSF guidance.About Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL)Advanced Biological Laboratories S.A. (ABL) is a European MedTech and biotechnology company providing solutions in molecular diagnostics, clinical research, and healthcare innovation, with expertise in medical IT solutions. ABL S.A., based in Luxembourg, is the operational parent company of the Group and performs scientific, regulatory, and strategic development functions, contributing to the Group’s progressive diversification within the applicable regulatory framework.In addition, the Group operates through fully operational subsidiaries with distinct and complementary activities: ABL Diagnostics, which develops and manufactures in vitro diagnostic solutions; CDL Pharma, which provides services supporting clinical research and clinical trials for pharmaceutical and biotechnology stakeholders; and Humedics, which develops and commercializes tools for dynamic liver function assessment. Together, these entities contribute to a diversified group structure focused on supporting healthcare professionals and research partners, in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

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