Geothermal Rising launches modernized Legends and Legacy Library for enhanced Geothermal knowledge sharing

New platform improves geothermal content access; inaugural “Library of Legends” honors Dr. David Blackwell and Louis E. Capuano Jr.

This library is about accelerating actionable knowledge transfer. When knowledge is easy to access, it’s easier to apply — in projects, policy, and education.” — Dr. Bryant Jones, Executive Director, Geothermal Rising

PALM SPRINGS , CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geothermal Rising today announced the launch of its modernized Legends and Legacy Library, a refreshed digital platform designed to make #geothermal knowledge easier to find, explore, and use — while celebrating the people and progress that built the industry.The updated library improves the research experience with faster discovery and a more intuitive interface across devices, including mobile. Users can now search across a large body of geothermal literature with Google-like typo tolerance (“fuzzy search”), preview documents directly in the browser, and move from search to reading with fewer clicks.“This library is about accelerating actionable learning and knowledge transfer and lowering friction,” said Dr. Bryant Jones, Executive Director, Geothermal Rising. “When knowledge is easy to access, it’s easier to apply — in projects, policy, and education.”Brian Schmidt, the organization’s Librarian, who has helped steward the collection’s evolution over many years, emphasized the leap in discoverability: “Researchers shouldn’t need perfect spelling or perfect memory to find what they need. This platform is built for real-world searching — and for the next generation of geothermal work.”Honoring first Legends: Blackwell and CapuanoAlongside the platform launch, Geothermal Rising is introducing a heritage feature: the Library of Legends, beginning with two recognized pioneers whose work continues to shape geothermal development:Dr. David Blackwell — founder of the SMU Geothermal Laboratory, a founding member of the Geothermal Resources Council (now Geothermal Rising), and a leader in the development of nationally used geothermal data and maps that helped define how the industry evaluates heat and opportunity in the subsurface.Louis E. Capuano Jr. — a globally recognized geothermal drilling pioneer, the first two-time President of the Geothermal Resources Council, and a recipient of the GRC Aidlin Award, whose career spanned landmark geothermal drilling efforts and decades of industry leadership.The Library of Legends also includes donor recognition and pathways for ongoing support, reinforcing the community-powered mission of maintaining and expanding access to geothermal knowledge.To explore the Legends and Legacy Library, visit: library.geothermal.orgAbout Geothermal RisingGeothermal Rising, founded in 1972, builds community and empowers the geothermal industry through outreach, education, and information transfer, and broadens awareness and adoption of geothermal energy.Media ContactBrandy Brazell Obvintsev, Communications Director, Geothermal Risingbrandy@geothermal.org+1 281 222 7277Geothermal Rising | geothermal.org

