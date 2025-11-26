Geothermal Rising Launches Holiday Major Gifts Program: ‘Give the Gift of Light’

The campaign introduces symbolic giving levels framed in “lumens,” reflecting the warmth, clean baseload power, comfort, and benefits of geothermal resources.

We're inviting people to give a gift that reaches beyond the holidays in support of Geothermal's future. Philanthropy makes things possible that policy and markets cannot do alone.” — Dr. Bryant Jones, Executive Director, Geothermal Rising

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geothermal Rising today announced the launch of its holiday Major Gifts program, Give the Gift of Light , inviting supporters to honor loved ones with contributions that advance geothermal innovation, expand community access and strengthen public understanding of clean, always-on energy and abundant heating and cooling sources.The seasonal campaign introduces three symbolic giving levels framed in “lumens,” reflecting the warmth, coziness, comfort, clarity and long-term value of geothermal energy. A Spark ($100) provides 5,000 lumens, supports students and early-career professionals and includes a gift copy of Our Hidden Powers. A Glow ($250) contributes 25,000 lumens, includes the book and recognizes the honoree in the Geothermal Rising Bulletin. A Beam of Light ($500) delivers 50,000 lumens, supports all program pillars and includes recognition in both the Bulletin and the Legacy & Luminary Library on the organization’s donation page.These gifts sustain Geothermal Rising’s core pillars: Science & Innovation, Community & Equity and Storytelling & Visibility. Donor support enables research grants, student and career programs, the Geothermal Rising Conference, educational workshops, Regional Interest Groups, the Indigenous Geothermal Symposium and public-facing storytelling efforts such as the GC@C Newsletter and Geothermal 101 resources.“This season, we’re inviting people to give a gift that reaches far beyond the holidays,” said Dr. Bryant Jones, executive director of Geothermal Rising. “Philanthropy makes things possible that policy and markets cannot do alone. Every Spark, Glow or Beam of Light helps expand the geothermal industry’s role in a cleaner, more resilient future.”Supporters may dedicate their gift in honor or in memory of someone meaningful. Personalized acknowledgment letters are sent to honorees, and donors may request anonymity if preferred.“Geothermal is ready now,” Jones said. “A Gift of Light ensures the programs, people and pathways that move this industry forward continue to grow.”About Geothermal RisingGeothermal Rising (GR) is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing and promoting the entire geothermal ecosystem from heating and cooling systems to geothermal direct use applications to power generation. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, our mission is to elevate the visibility, understanding, and adoption of Earth-energized energy by bringing together industry, government, academia, researchers, tribal nations, utilities, developers, and communities to drive collaboration and accelerate deployment. GR works to unify the geothermal sector, expand community engagement, strengthen research and education, and support policies and partnerships that unlock geothermal’s full potential.Our vision is a world where geothermal energy—heat from the Earth—is recognized as a cornerstone of a clean, resilient, and secure energy future. GR envisions an industry that is innovative, inclusive, and seamlessly integrated into communities; where geothermal technologies create sustainable jobs, support climate goals, and diversify energy systems across regions. Through leadership, knowledge sharing, and strategic initiatives, Geothermal Rising strives to build a stronger, more connected geothermal ecosystem for generations to come.

Give the gift of light with Geothermal Rising

