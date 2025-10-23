Indigenous leaders and geothermal experts convene in Reno for two-day Indigenous Geothermal Symposium

New Zealand Minister of Regional Development and Associate Minister for Energy, Shane Jones, to Join Indigenous Geothermal Symposium in Reno, Nevada.

By prioritizing engagement, education, and cross-cultural partnership, we will advance reliable, place-honoring geothermal solutions for generations.” — Dr. Bryant Jones, Executive Director, Geothermal Rising

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geothermal Rising hosts the 2025 Indigenous Geothermal Symposium, a two-day gathering, October 24–25, 2025, at Peppermill Resort, Reno, Nevada. The symposium will spotlight Indigenous leadership and foster global dialogue on geothermal development in Indigenous territories.Indigenous leaders, geothermal professionals, and policy experts from around the world will gather at the 2025 Indigenous Geothermal Symposium to explore how geothermal energy can support self-determined, sustainable development in Indigenous territories.The two-day symposium will feature perspectives from Māori, Canadian First Nations, U.S. Tribal Nations, and Indigenous representatives from Taiwan, alongside researchers, developers, and conservation leaders. Sessions will address emerging technologies, community-driven project models, and opportunities to integrate traditional knowledge with modern geothermal innovation.The symposium will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 24–25, 2025. Registration opens at 7:30 AM on Friday, with sessions beginning at 9:00 AM. The closing reception will take place from 5:30 to 7:00 PM on Saturday.Program HighlightsOpening Keynote: The Honorable Shane Jones, New Zealand Minister of Regional Development and Associate Minister for Energy.Geothermal 101 – A foundational introduction to geothermal resources, technology, and opportunities in Indigenous communities.International Indigenous Leadership Panel – Updates from Aotearoa New Zealand, Canada, the United States, and Taiwan.Indigenous Geothermal Energy Declaration Update – Facilitated workshop advancing shared priorities and collective commitments.Geothermal, Culture & Conservation – Stories and perspectives on balancing cultural preservation, community priorities, and geothermal opportunity.Closing Reception & Cultural Exchange – Celebrating collaboration through shared music, art, and storytelling.Confirmed speakers include Aroha Campbell (Māori Geothermal Collective), Dr. Andrés Ruzo (The Boiling River Project), Wikitoria Te Hepi Te Huia (Aotearoa New Zealand), and Abraham Samuel (Native Sun Community Power Development).Why It MattersGeothermal energy offers a unique alignment between traditional Indigenous values and modern renewable technology, providing reliable, local, and low-impact power while honoring the Earth’s heat as a living resource. The symposium creates space for cross-cultural dialogue and policy collaboration, ensuring Indigenous leadership remains central to the global geothermal future.Media Rsvp & Contact: Please RSVP for media access, interviews, and filming coordination.Full event details: https://www.geothermal.org/events/2025-indigenous-geothermal-symposium About Geothermal RisingGeothermal Rising is a U.S.-based nonprofit educational association (501(c)(3)) with an affiliated 501(c)(4) for policy and outreach. The organization serves as a hub for the geothermal community, advancing education, information-sharing, and professional development to accelerate geothermal deployment and awareness. Learn more and get involved at geothermal.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.