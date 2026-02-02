ETSLabs’ QEval® Recognized as a Leading Provider on the CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM

Matt Rocco - CEO

ETSLabs’ QEval® recognized as a Leading Provider on CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM, validating its AI-driven excellence in contact center optimization.

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QEval, the AI-powered quality assurance and performance management platform from ETSLabs , has been recognized as a Leading Provider on the CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM, an elite technology assessment framework developed by CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP).The CMP Research Prism highlights QEvalfor its strong technology execution, forward-looking vision, and significant advancements in automated quality assurance and performance management, helping customer contact and customer experience (CX) leaders optimize QA/QM investments with confidence.The CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM evaluated twenty-two solution providers and segmented them into five categories—pioneering, leading, core performing, up & coming, and emerging—based on analyst analysis, user feedback, and marketplace data across ten investment criteria. QEval’s placement as a Leading Provider reflects its accelerated progress in AI-driven QA, performance optimization, and actionable analytics, alongside increasing market adoption.“QEval’s recognition as a Leading Provider validates the real-world foundation behind everything we build at ETSLabs,” said Matt Rocco, CEO of Etech Global Services. “Our teams have made tremendous improvements in quality assurance and performance management by translating decades of operational experience into deployable AI. This recognition confirms that our technology and vision are aligned with what contact centers actually need to perform at scale.”Operationally Proven QA & Performance IntelligenceQEvalis developed by ETSLabs, the AI innovation arm of Etech Global Services, and is built from firsthand experience running enterprise-scale contact center operations. ETSLabs analyzes over one billion customer interactions annually, using AI-driven insights to reshape how contact centers measure quality, coach performance, and improve customer outcomes.Etech Global Services, a certified minority-owned business, manages more than 200 million customer interactions each year across nine contact centers in three countries, supporting complex environments across healthcare, financial services, retail, telecommunications, and technology. That operational reality is embedded into every ETSLabs product.Key QEvalcapabilities include: Automated AI-Powered QA : Evaluates 100% of interactions across channels, ensuring consistent, unbiased quality scoring and compliance coverage.• Integrated Performance Management: Connects QA insights directly to agent performance and coaching workflows to accelerate improvement.• Action-Driven Analytics: Converts quality and interaction data into prioritized, measurable actions tied to real business outcomes.• Unified Enterprise Visibility: Provides leaders, managers, and frontline teams with intuitive dashboards that align quality, performance, and operational metrics.“We’re not building theoretical tools,” Rocco added. “We’re building from 20 years of managing high-volume operations at scale. QEvalreflects what actually works in the field—and our customers see faster improvements because of it.”Nicole Kyle, Managing Director of CMP Research, added, “With the crowded technology landscape, customer contact leaders need a reliable source to guide their technology decisions. CMP Research Prism was created to assess solution providers like ETSLabs’ QEvalto equip buyers and influencers of the customer contact and CX technology stack with insights to inform their investments.”CMP Research Prism is the only marketplace assessment framework built exclusively for customer contact and CX executives. Updated every six months, the Prism helps leaders differentiate solution providers and make informed, confident investment decisions that future-proof the CX technology stack. Upcoming assessments will cover chatbots and virtual agents, conversational IVR/voicebots, and real-time agent assist and copilots.For a full summary, download the CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM whitepaper summary.About CMP Research TM, a division of Customer Management PracticeCMP Research TM helps customer contact executives make better decisions faster amid transformation using independent quantitative and qualitative research, data-driven analysis, advisory services, and community insights from Customer Contact Week, CMP’s Research Board, and client community. CMP Research TM sits at the intersection of customer contact and the future of work. For more information, visit https://www.cmpresearch.com About Customer Management PracticeThe Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. For more information, visit: www.customermanagementpractice.com/ About ETSLabsETSLabs- by Etech Global Services analyzes over 1 billion customer interactions annually, delivering AI-driven insights that improve quality, performance, and customer experience. Built from decades of operational expertise, ETSLabs transforms what works in real contact center environments into deployable AI that drives measurable business results. Learn more at https://etslabs.ai/

