Etech Global Services Achieves SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 Certifications

Matt Rocco - CEO SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etech Global Services, a leading provider of customer engagement solutions , announces the successful completion of both SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 certifications. The audits, conducted by a Big Four accounting firm, represent independent validation of Etech's security controls, operational discipline, and data protection practices.SOC 2 Type II certification requires an extended evaluation period during which an independent auditor examines an organization's systems, controls, and security practices to confirm they are operating as designed. Unlike point-in-time assessments, this certification demonstrates sustained compliance and operational effectiveness. For customers in contact centers, healthcare, financial services, and other compliance-sensitive industries, SOC 2 Type II provides assurance that is neither self-reported nor internally assessed.Matt Rocco, CEO of Etech Global Services, commented on the achievement: "This certification reflects years of intentional investment in security infrastructure, governance documentation, and operational controls. Change management, access controls, logging, and audit trails add rigor to our operations. The auditors examined everything from password policies to disaster recovery procedures, and every control we implemented remains in place. Organizations that require certified compliance partners are central to our market, and this certification ensures we can serve them with the credibility they require."The SOC 3 certification extends this validation by providing a public assurance report that prospective and existing clients can reference when evaluating Etech as a partner. This certification streamlines vendor assessment processes, reducing the need for extensive security questionnaires and enabling clearer conversations during the evaluation process.Ronnie Mize, Chief Technology and Security Officer at Etech Global Services, explained the practical implications: "When prospects ask about security and compliance, we now point to third-party validation rather than internal explanations or documentation. A Big Four firm reviewed our environment in detail and confirmed our controls are operating effectively. For customers operating in regulated industries, this removes uncertainty and provides evidence rather than promises."Achieving these certifications required substantial organizational investment. Etech strengthened its security infrastructure, formalized governance frameworks, documented processes across operations, and implemented controls that enhance reliability and safety. The certification process challenged existing practices and raised operational standards throughout the organization.These certifications build on Etech's previous security milestones, including SOC 2 Type I certification in 2022 and SOC 2 Type II certification in 2023. The company views certifications as ongoing checkpoints that enforce discipline, identify areas for improvement, and establish higher expectations for security and compliance practices.About Etech Global Services:Etech Global Services is a certified Asian American & Diverse owned business, manages more than 200 million customer interactions annually across nine contact centers in three countries. We’ve handled the complexity of healthcare, financial services, retail, telecommunications, and technology verticals.Our platform translates what actually works in the field into deployable AI that moves real business metrics . We know the obstacles because we’ve managed them at enterprise scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.