Etech Global Services and ETS Labs Named Finalists at the 2026 CCW Excellence Awards

Matt Rocco - CEO

Etech Global Services and ETS Labs are finalists at the 2026 CCW Excellence Awards, recognizing customer experience and AI innovation.

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etech Global Services and its AI innovation subsidiary ETS Labs have been named finalists in three categories at the 2026 CCW Excellence Awards, part of Customer Contact Week Las Vegas — the largest annual gathering of contact center and customer experience professionals in the industry.The finalist selections span both brands and three distinct categories:• BPO of the Year — Etech Global Services• CMP Research Best of the Best: Employee Experience — Etech Global Services• CMP Research Best of the Best: Self-Service Innovation — ETS LabsWinners will be announced on June 23, 2026, at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The full list of finalists is available at the CCW Excellence Awards website.The BPO of the Year and Employee Experience nominations reflect the people and program investments Etech has made across its contact center operations. The Self-Service Innovation nomination for ETS Labs reflects the team's work deploying AI and automation solutions for enterprise clients, typically within 30 to 90 days.“Being named a finalist in three categories across both brands is a reflection of what this team has built over time on the floor, in the coaching conversations, and through the consistent daily work of doing things the right way. We compete in a field where execution is measured precisely, and this recognition is a validation of those measurements.” Matt Rocco, CEO, Etech Global ServicesAbout CCW Excellence AwardsThe CCW Excellence Awards recognize organizations and leaders who demonstrate measurable impact in customer contact and experience operations. Finalists are selected from one of the most competitive nomination pools in the industry and evaluated against documented operational, technology, and workforce outcomes.About Etech Global ServicesEtech Global Services delivers customer experience solutions and proprietary AI technology to Fortune 500 companies across telecommunications, healthcare, financial services, and retail. Founded in 2003 with 400 employees in a single Texas facility, the company has grown to nearly 4,000 team members across seven locations in three countries, managing over 200 million customer interactions annually.Etech operates as both a full-service contact center BPO and an AI technology developer through its ETS Labs division, which processes more than two billion conversations annually through quality analytics and handles one million voice AI interactions per month.Core technology products include QEval™, a quality management platform delivering 100 percent interaction coverage, recognized by ICMI in 2025 as Best New Technology Solution.Etech holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA certifications and is certified as a minority-owned business enterprise.About ETS LabsETS Labs is the AI and software innovation subsidiary of Etech Global Services. ETS Labs develops and deploys enterprise AI and software solutions, including QEval™, an AI-native quality and interaction analytics platform used in production contact center environments. ETS Labs delivers custom AI projects within 30 to 90 days using interaction data from live contact center operations. More information is available at etslabs.ai.

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