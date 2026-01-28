Minister for Foreign Affairs receives German counterpart
SWEDEN, January 28 - At their meeting, special emphasis was given to the importance of cooperation within the EU and NATO as the world around us changes. The foreign ministers also highlighted the important role of the Council of the Baltic Sea States for strengthening security and cooperation in the Baltic Sea region.
Other matters discussed included support to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Germany and Sweden are among the countries that are contributing the most to Ukraine – in economic, military and humanitarian terms.
Following the meeting, Ms Malmer Stenergard and Dr Wadephul held a joint press conference.
