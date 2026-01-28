Treasury hosts Operation Vulindlela Q3 progress report briefing, 30 Jan
Members of the media are invited to the third quarter Operation Vulindlela (OV) Progress Report briefing. Operation Vulindlela is a joint initiative of the Presidency and the National Treasury aimed at driving the implementation of structural reforms to support more rapid and inclusive economic growth.
A panel will unpack reform developments in the third quarter and take questions on these. Media are invited as follows:
Date: Friday, 30 January 2026
Time: 09:00 - 11:30
Venue: JSE, 2 Gwen Lane, Sandton
Please RSVP to Media@treasury.gov.za by 29 January 2026. Media only.
For any enquiries, please contact:
E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za
