Treasury hosts Operation Vulindlela Q3 progress report briefing, 30 Jan

Members of the media are invited to the third quarter Operation Vulindlela (OV) Progress Report briefing. Operation Vulindlela is a joint initiative of the Presidency and the National Treasury aimed at driving the implementation of structural reforms to support more rapid and inclusive economic growth.

A panel will unpack reform developments in the third quarter and take questions on these. Media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 30 January 2026

Time: 09:00 - 11:30

Venue: JSE, 2 Gwen Lane, Sandton

Please RSVP to Media@treasury.gov.za by 29 January 2026. Media only.

For any enquiries, please contact:

E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za

