L-Soft Continues to Shape Digital Communications In 2026

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bethesda, MD (January 29, 2026) – With the first month of 2026 coming to a close, L-Soft – the company behind LISTSERVemail list management and communications – reaffirms its commitment to empowering organizations, communicators, collaborators and experts. While AI and many other IT developments are in view, LISTSERV communications continue to create dialogues, spark discourses, seek organic human conversations and communicate independently and authentically.LISTSERVhas long been an owned communication channel, and it remains a cornerstone of trusted digital communication—supporting enduring impact across education, research and public service. In a landscape dominated by algorithms and platforms, LISTSERV offers a rare alternative: a space where messages matter, communities thrive and knowledge, collaboration and expertise lead the way."LISTSERV provides an enterprise owned channel, so people have the freedom and security to communicate without noise, distraction or manipulation," said Susan Brown Faghani, Manager, Sales and Marketing Communications at L-Soft. "That freedom is the key to lasting impact."Whether preserving institutional knowledge or coordinating global initiatives, LISTSERV helps organizations to stay focused, connected and resilient.Why Does LISTSERV Deliver Enduring Impact?Widely used in education, research and nonprofit communities, LISTSERV continues to support professional communicators across sectors.Learn more about the LISTSERV platform and how it empowers organizations to communicate with independence and long‑term reliability:About L-SoftL-Soft is the exclusive provider of LISTSERVemail list technology and the LISTSERVMaestro email marketing platform. Organizations across all sectors rely on L-Soft's solutions to manage newsletters, announcements, discussion groups and communities. Invented by L-Soft Founder and CEO Eric Thomas in 1986, LISTSERV software pioneered automated email list management and remains the industry standard.L-Soft Press ContactSusan Brown Faghani+1 301-379-8815

