Future-Ready Communication: LISTSERV® Powers Vision and Renewal for 2026

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the new year in full swing, L-Soft invites organizations and experts to embrace a renewed vision for digital communication. LISTSERV®, the original email list management software, continues to evolve to meet the needs of today's professional communicators — offering clarity, control and connection in a fast-moving digital world.As teams set goals and refresh strategies for 2026, LISTSERV provides a future-ready foundation for meaningful collaboration and knowledge sharing."LISTSERV has always been about empowering people to communicate with purpose," said Susan Brown Faghani, Manager, Sales and Marketing Communication at L-Soft. "As we look ahead, we're focused on helping organizations shape the future through smarter, more intentional communication."From academic research to public engagement, LISTSERV supports long-term vision and renewal by enabling independent, expert-driven dialogue.Why LISTSERV Is Future-Ready:• Scalable for growing communities and evolving needs• Secure and independent — free from third-party influence• Designed for long-term knowledge sharing and strategic coordinationWidely used in education, research and nonprofit communities, LISTSERV continues to support professional communicators across sectors.Learn more about how organizations worldwide are powered by LISTSERV:About L-SoftL-Soft is the exclusive provider of LISTSERVemail list technology and the LISTSERVMaestro email marketing platform. Organizations across all sectors rely on L-Soft's solutions to manage newsletters, announcements, discussion groups and communities. Invented by L-Soft Founder and CEO Eric Thomas in 1986, LISTSERV software pioneered automated email list management and remains the industry standard.L-Soft Press ContactSusan Brown Faghani+1 301-379-8815

