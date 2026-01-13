Future-Ready Communication: LISTSERV® Powers Vision and Renewal for 2026
From academic research to public engagement, LISTSERV supports long-term vision and renewal by enabling independent, expert-driven dialogue.
As teams set goals and refresh strategies for 2026, LISTSERV provides a future-ready foundation for meaningful collaboration and knowledge sharing.
"LISTSERV has always been about empowering people to communicate with purpose," said Susan Brown Faghani, Manager, Sales and Marketing Communication at L-Soft. "As we look ahead, we're focused on helping organizations shape the future through smarter, more intentional communication."
Why LISTSERV Is Future-Ready:
• Scalable for growing communities and evolving needs
• Secure and independent — free from third-party influence
• Designed for long-term knowledge sharing and strategic coordination
Widely used in education, research and nonprofit communities, LISTSERV continues to support professional communicators across sectors.
Learn more about how organizations worldwide are powered by LISTSERV:
https://www.lsoft.com/products/listserv-powered.asp
About L-Soft
L-Soft is the exclusive provider of LISTSERV® email list technology and the LISTSERV® Maestro email marketing platform. Organizations across all sectors rely on L-Soft's solutions to manage newsletters, announcements, discussion groups and communities. Invented by L-Soft Founder and CEO Eric Thomas in 1986, LISTSERV software pioneered automated email list management and remains the industry standard.
