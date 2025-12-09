Inclusive by Design: LISTSERV® Strengthens Collaboration and Continuity in Digital Communication
Email discussion groups stay top comms channels for all organizations. LISTSERV offers stable spaces for experts, teams to dialogue and coordinate inclusively
L-Soft today announced new guidance and resources showing how LISTSERV software supports inclusive, collaborative communication and preserves continuity across sectors during year-end transitions.
Email discussion groups remain among the most reliable channels to power important communications for all types of organizations. From academic institutions to non-profit networks, LISTSERV empowers professional communicators to build resilient communities, on- and offline.
In an era of constant change, LISTSERV provides a stable, trusted space for many-to-many dialogues, enabling experts and teams to coordinate effectively and inclusively.
"LISTSERV is more than a tool – it's a space where people come together to share knowledge, solve problems and stay connected," said Susan Brown Faghani, Manager, Sales and Marketing Communications at L-Soft. "We're proud to support the relevance and continuity of these vital conversations."
Whether it's a research group spanning continents or a public outreach initiative serving local communities, LISTSERV helps organizations maintain momentum and clarity in their communications.
LISTSERV® provides a trusted, email-based platform for inclusive collaboration, helping organizations maintain continuity and clear communication during times of change.
Why LISTSERV Supports Inclusive Collaboration:
- Accessible to all list members – email-first participation without new platform logins
- Supports multilingual and cross-disciplinary communication
- Preserves institutional memory through searchable archives
- Widely used in education, research and non-profit communities, LISTSERV continues to support professional communicators across sectors.
Get insights into email communications at scale--visit the LISTSERV(R) Learning Center: https://www.lsoft.com/resources/learningcenter.asp
About L-Soft
L-Soft is the exclusive provider of LISTSERV® email list technology and the LISTSERV® Maestro email marketing platform. Organizations across all sectors rely on L-Soft's solutions to manage newsletters, announcements, discussion groups and communities. Invented by L-Soft Founder and CEO Eric Thomas in 1986, LISTSERV software pioneered automated email list management and remains the de facto industry standard.
