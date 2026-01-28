St. Albans Barracks // Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - LSA
CASE#: 26A2000609
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 / 17:29 hours
STREET: Ethan Allen Hwy
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I-89 Exit 18
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION: White SUV
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kelly Forbes
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Terrain
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 01/17/26 at approximately 17:29 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Ethan Allen Hwy directly off Exit 18, in Georgia, VT. On-scene investigation determined that Vehicle 1 pulled in front of Vehicle 2 in an attempt to turn north onto Ethan Allen Hwy. Operator 1 left the scene and has not been identified at this time. Vehicle 1 is described as a white SUV with driver's side damage towards the rear of the car.
This crash is actively being investigated. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.
Trooper Bodey Towle
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.