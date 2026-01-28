St. Albans Barracks // Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - LSA

CASE#: 26A2000609

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 / 17:29 hours

STREET: Ethan Allen Hwy

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I-89 Exit 18

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION: White SUV

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kelly Forbes

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Terrain

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 01/17/26 at approximately 17:29 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Ethan Allen Hwy directly off Exit 18, in Georgia, VT. On-scene investigation determined that Vehicle 1 pulled in front of Vehicle 2 in an attempt to turn north onto Ethan Allen Hwy. Operator 1 left the scene and has not been identified at this time. Vehicle 1 is described as a white SUV with driver's side damage towards the rear of the car.

This crash is actively being investigated. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.

Trooper Bodey Towle

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993