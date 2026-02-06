St Albans Barracks / Arrest On Warrant

VSP News Release – Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26A2000861 TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson STATION: St. Albans Barracks CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: 02-06-2026 at approximately 1216 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N MM114.4 VIOLATION(S): Arrest on Warrant for the following charges: Operating without a license / Failure to Appear ACCUSED: Ryan Longway AGE: 22 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/06/2026 at 1216 hours Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for speed on Interstate 89 Northbound near mile marker 114.4 in the town of St Albans. The operator Ryan Longway was discovered to have an outstanding cite and release warrant. Longway was cited to appear in Addison County Court for 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 02-09-2026 at 1230 hours COURT: Addison LODGED: No BAIL: NA MUG SHOT: Attached *Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Benjamin Emerson Vermont State Police – St. Albans 140 Fisher Pond Road St. Albans, VT 05468 (802) 917-1819

