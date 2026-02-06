Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Arrest On Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:  26A2000861

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Benjamin Emerson

STATION:  St. Albans Barracks               

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  02-06-2026 at approximately 1216 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Interstate 89 N MM114.4

VIOLATION(S):  Arrest on Warrant for the following charges:

Operating without a license / Failure to Appear

 

ACCUSED:  Ryan Longway     

AGE:  22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Highgate, VT

 

On 02/06/2026 at 1216 hours Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for speed on Interstate 89 Northbound near mile marker 114.4 in the town of St Albans. The operator Ryan Longway was discovered to have an outstanding cite and release warrant. Longway was cited to appear in Addison County Court for 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02-09-2026 at 1230 hours

COURT:  Addison

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  NA

MUG SHOT:  Attached

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

 

