St Albans Barracks / Arrest On Warrant
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2000861
TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02-06-2026 at approximately 1216 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N MM114.4
VIOLATION(S): Arrest on Warrant for the following charges:
Operating without a license / Failure to Appear
ACCUSED: Ryan Longway
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/06/2026 at 1216 hours Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for speed on Interstate 89 Northbound near mile marker 114.4 in the town of St Albans. The operator Ryan Longway was discovered to have an outstanding cite and release warrant. Longway was cited to appear in Addison County Court for 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02-09-2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED: No
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
