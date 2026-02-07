STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police assists with response to hazardous materials incident at South Burlington Post Office

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont (Friday, Feb. 6, 2026) — An incident Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at the South Burlington Post Office that initially was reported as a suspicious package turned out to have been a can of irritant spray that accidentally came open inside a USPS vehicle.

The incident, which prompted numerous emergency crews including the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad to respond to the White Street facility, is not suspicious.

The driver of the delivery truck, which was parked outside the post office, was treated and released after reporting moderate ill effects from exposure to an unknown liquid.

An investigation by multiple first-responder agencies determined a can of dog repellant burst or began leaking inside the USPS truck, causing irritation to the driver. Fluid from the spray can dampened several packages in the vehicle, leading to initial concern that a leaking parcel was the culprit.

Agencies that responded included the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team, the South Burlington Fire Department, and the South Burlington Police Department.

The incident was reported at about 12:50 p.m., and crews began to clear the scene at about 2:30 p.m. No other injuries or ill effects were reported.

Further questions should be directed to the U.S. Postal Service.

- 30 -