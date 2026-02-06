TROOP A DLS INCIDENT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For the week of
Case #: 26A2000729
Trooper: Blair
Offenders Name: Jason Choiniere
Age: 29
Hometown of Offender: Swanton
Date and Time of Violation: 02/01/2026 at 0912 hours
Location of Violation: Spring St., Swanton
Court Date and Time: March 09, 2026 at 0800 hours
Location of Court: Franklin County
Case #: 26A2000726
Trooper: Adam Martin
Offenders Name: Steven Mashtare
Age: 32
Hometown of Offender: Highgate, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 01/31/2026 @ 2233 hours
Location of Violation: US Route 2 / W Shore Road Alburg, VT
Court Date and Time: March 5th, 2026 @ 0830 hours
Location of Court: Grand Isle County Criminal Division
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.
