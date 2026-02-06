Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,514 in the last 365 days.

TROOP A DLS INCIDENT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, January 28, 2026 through Tuesday, February 4, 2026, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

 

Case #: 26A2000729

Trooper: Blair

Offenders Name: Jason Choiniere

Age: 29

Hometown of Offender:  Swanton

Date and Time of Violation: 02/01/2026 at 0912 hours

Location of Violation: Spring St., Swanton

Court Date and Time: March 09, 2026 at 0800 hours

Location of Court: Franklin County

 

 

Case #: 26A2000726

Trooper: Adam Martin

Offenders Name: Steven Mashtare

Age: 32

Hometown of Offender: Highgate, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 01/31/2026 @ 2233 hours

Location of Violation: US Route 2 / W Shore Road Alburg, VT

Court Date and Time: March 5th, 2026 @ 0830 hours

Location of Court: Grand Isle County Criminal Division

 

 

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans,  St. Johnsbury, Williston.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TROOP A DLS INCIDENT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.