TROOP A DLS INCIDENT

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: For the week of Wednesday, January 28, 2026 through Tuesday, February 4, 2026, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license: Case #: 26A2000729 Trooper: Blair Offenders Name: Jason Choiniere Age: 29 Hometown of Offender: Swanton Date and Time of Violation: 02/01/2026 at 0912 hours Location of Violation: Spring St., Swanton Court Date and Time: March 09, 2026 at 0800 hours Location of Court: Franklin County Case #: 26A2000726 Trooper: Adam Martin Offenders Name: Steven Mashtare Age: 32 Hometown of Offender: Highgate, VT Date and Time of Violation: 01/31/2026 @ 2233 hours Location of Violation: US Route 2 / W Shore Road Alburg, VT Court Date and Time: March 5th, 2026 @ 0830 hours Location of Court: Grand Isle County Criminal Division A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.

